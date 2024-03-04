In pics: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sign 'hastakshar' for life; Nita Ambani dazzles in Kanchipuram saree

Anant-Radhika wedding: The pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant came to an end on Sunday with the ‘Hastakshar’ (signature) ceremony.

For the event, Anant and Radhika were seen wearing traditional outfits. Anant Ambani donned a white-coloured sherwani. Radhika Merchant, on the other hand, looked ethereal in a pastel lehenga with matching jewellery and covered her head with a dupatta.

Female version of Shah Rukh Khan’s famous song Shava Shava was played during Merchant’s entry at the Hastakshar ceremony. Radhika Merchant was seen performing to the Dekha Tujhe Pehli Pehli Baar Ve part of the song.

Anant Ambani’s elder sister Isha Ambani Piramal looked elegant in an embellished silver lehenga. The Reliance Jio head wore a skirt with a matching blouse and styled her dupatta like a cape over her shoulder. To complete her look, she opted for a half-tied hairdo, emerald and diamond jewellery and subtle makeup.

Isha Ambani gave such a heartfelt speech #AnantRadhikaHastakshar pic.twitter.com/9ZzzPzZd5H — Mayank Pandit (@Mayankpo66) March 3, 2024

Mother of the groom Nita Ambani looked beautiful in a cream and golden-hued Kanchipuram saree, which featured zari embroidery with a golden scalloped border and polki jewellery at the event. The sari has been handcrafted by South Indian weavers. Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, wore a cream coloured jodhpuri kurta with pyjama.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Hastakshar ceremony

Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Nita Ambani looks resplendent

Nita Ambani performs Vishwambhari Stuti, a sacred hymn dedicated to Maa Ambe (Image: ANI)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations began on March 1 and concluded on March 3. The three-day gala was graced by who’s who of the world of business, entertainment, and sports. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted at the event.

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth also arrived at the gala with his family. Young guns of Bollywood- Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhavi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan- were also among those who attended the mega event.

Industrialists Adar Poonawalla, Lakshmi Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Anand Mahindra were also present. Global business icons Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg also graced the occasion. Global celebrities like pop star Rihanna and magician David Blaine also attended the event.