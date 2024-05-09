Polling in all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Full list of seats, candidates here

Voting for all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will be held during the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Assembly elections 2024 across 175 segments will also be held in the southern state on the same day. This time around, there is a triangular contest between the ruling YSR Congress Party, National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former CM N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. As per the seat sharing arrangement, TDP will contest 17 seats in the state. While the BJP will contest 6 constituencies, JSP will contest on 2 seats in the southern state.

The INDIA bloc in the state has Congress led by YS Sharmila, V Srinivasa Rao-led Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) and K Ramakrishna's Communist Party of India or CPI. While the Congress will contest on 23 seats, the CPI (M) and the CPI will contest on one seat each.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls 2024 seats, constituencies

Constituency YSRCP NDA INDIA Araku (ST) Chetti Tanuja Rani Kothapalli Geetha (BJP) Appala Narsa (CPI (M)) Srikakulam Perada Tilak Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) Pedada Parameswara Rao (Congress) Vizianagaram Bellana Chandra Sekhar Kalisetti Appala Naidu (TDP) Bobbili Srinu (Congress) Vishakhapatnam Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi Mathukumili Bharat (TDP) Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy (Congress) Anakapalli Budi Mutyala Naidu CM Ramesh (BJP) Vegi Venkatesh (Congress) Kakinada Chalamalasetti Sunil Tangella Uday Srinivas (JSP) MM Pallam Raju (Congress) Amalapuram (SC) Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao Ganti Harish Madhur (TDP) Janga Goutham (Congress) Rajahmundry Guduri Srinivas Daggubati Purandeshwari (BJP) Gidugu Rudra Raju (Congress) Narsapuram Guduri Umabala Srinivas Verma (BJP) Korlapati Brahmananda Rao Naidu (Congress) Eluru Karumuri Sunilkumar Yadav Putta Mahesh Yadav (TDP) Lavanya Kumari (Congress) Machilipatnam Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao Vallabhaneni Balasouri (JSP) Gollu Krishna (Congress) Guntur Kilari Venkata Rosaiah Pemmasani Chandrasekhar (TDP) Jangala Ajay Kumar (CPI) Vijayawada Kesineni Srinivas Kesineni Sivanath (TDP) Valluru Bhargav (Congress) Narasaraopet Poluboina Anilkumar Yadav Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu (TDP) Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar (Congress) Bapatla (SC) Nandigam Suresh Tenneti Krishna Prasad (TDP) Jesudasu Seelam (Congress) Ongole Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (TDP) Eda Sudhakara Reddy (Congress) Nandyal Pocha Brahmananda Reddy Byreddy Sabari (TDP) Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav (Congress) Kurnool BY Ramaiah Panchalingala Nagaraju (TDP) PG Ram Pullaiah Yadav (Congress) Anantapur Malagundla Sankaranarayana Ambika Lakshminarayana (TDP) Mallikarjun Vajjala (Congress) Hindupur J Shantha BK Parthasarathi (TDP) BA Samad Shaheen (Congress) Kadapa YS Avinash Reddy Chandipiralla Bhupesh Reddy (TDP) YS Sharmila (Congress) Nellore V Vijaysai Reddy Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (TDP) Koppula Raju (Congress) Thirupathi (SC) Maddila Gurumoorthy Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao (BJP) Chinta Mohan (Congress) Rajampet PV Midhun Reddy Kiran Kumar Reddy (BJP) SK Basheed (Congress) Chittoor (SC) N Reddeppa Daggumalla Prasada Rao (TDP) M Jagapathi (Congress)

What happened in 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

In the 2019 general elections, the YSRCP secured a decisive majority as it won 22 out of 25 seats in the state. While the TDP was reduced to merely 3 seats, the BJP and the Congress could not bag any seat.