Polling in all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Full list of seats, candidates here

Voting for all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will be held during the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Assembly elections 2024 across 175 segments will also be held in the southern state on the same day. This time around, there is a triangular contest between the ruling YSR Congress Party, National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.
The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former CM N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. As per the seat sharing arrangement, TDP will contest 17 seats in the state. While the BJP will contest 6 constituencies, JSP will contest on 2 seats in the southern state.
The INDIA bloc in the state has Congress led by YS Sharmila, V Srinivasa Rao-led Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) and K Ramakrishna's Communist Party of India or CPI. While the Congress will contest on 23 seats, the CPI (M) and the CPI will contest on one seat each.
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls 2024 seats, constituencies
|Constituency
|YSRCP
|NDA
|INDIA
|Araku (ST)
|Chetti Tanuja Rani
|Kothapalli Geetha (BJP)
|Appala Narsa (CPI (M))
|Srikakulam
|Perada Tilak
|Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP)
|Pedada Parameswara Rao (Congress)
|Vizianagaram
|Bellana Chandra Sekhar
|Kalisetti Appala Naidu (TDP)
|Bobbili Srinu (Congress)
|Vishakhapatnam
|Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi
|Mathukumili Bharat (TDP)
|Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy (Congress)
|Anakapalli
|Budi Mutyala Naidu
|CM Ramesh (BJP)
|Vegi Venkatesh (Congress)
|Kakinada
|Chalamalasetti Sunil
|Tangella Uday Srinivas (JSP)
|
MM Pallam Raju (Congress)
|Amalapuram (SC)
|Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao
|Ganti Harish Madhur (TDP)
|Janga Goutham (Congress)
|Rajahmundry
|Guduri Srinivas
|Daggubati Purandeshwari (BJP)
|Gidugu Rudra Raju (Congress)
|Narsapuram
|Guduri Umabala
|Srinivas Verma (BJP)
|Korlapati Brahmananda Rao Naidu (Congress)
|Eluru
|Karumuri Sunilkumar Yadav
|Putta Mahesh Yadav (TDP)
|Lavanya Kumari (Congress)
|Machilipatnam
|Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao
|Vallabhaneni Balasouri (JSP)
|Gollu Krishna (Congress)
|Guntur
|Kilari Venkata Rosaiah
|Pemmasani Chandrasekhar (TDP)
|Jangala Ajay Kumar (CPI)
|Vijayawada
|Kesineni Srinivas
|Kesineni Sivanath (TDP)
|Valluru Bhargav (Congress)
|Narasaraopet
|Poluboina Anilkumar Yadav
|Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu (TDP)
|Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar (Congress)
|Bapatla (SC)
|Nandigam Suresh
|Tenneti Krishna Prasad (TDP)
|Jesudasu Seelam (Congress)
|Ongole
|Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy
|Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (TDP)
|Eda Sudhakara Reddy (Congress)
|Nandyal
|Pocha Brahmananda Reddy
|Byreddy Sabari (TDP)
|Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav (Congress)
|Kurnool
|BY Ramaiah
|Panchalingala Nagaraju (TDP)
|PG Ram Pullaiah Yadav (Congress)
|Anantapur
|Malagundla Sankaranarayana
|Ambika Lakshminarayana (TDP)
|Mallikarjun Vajjala (Congress)
|Hindupur
|J Shantha
|BK Parthasarathi (TDP)
|BA Samad Shaheen (Congress)
|Kadapa
|YS Avinash Reddy
|Chandipiralla Bhupesh Reddy (TDP)
|YS Sharmila (Congress)
|Nellore
|V Vijaysai Reddy
|Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (TDP)
|Koppula Raju (Congress)
|Thirupathi (SC)
|Maddila Gurumoorthy
|Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao (BJP)
|Chinta Mohan (Congress)
|Rajampet
|PV Midhun Reddy
|Kiran Kumar Reddy (BJP)
|SK Basheed (Congress)
|Chittoor (SC)
|N Reddeppa
|Daggumalla Prasada Rao (TDP)
|M Jagapathi (Congress)
What happened in 2019 Lok Sabha elections?
In the 2019 general elections, the YSRCP secured a decisive majority as it won 22 out of 25 seats in the state. While the TDP was reduced to merely 3 seats, the BJP and the Congress could not bag any seat.
