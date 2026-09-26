Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Chandrababu Naidu on SIR row: Electoral decisions must follow institutional protocols

Chandrababu Naidu on SIR row: Electoral decisions must follow institutional protocols

The Election Commission on Saturday maintained that decisions related to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously by all three members of the commission

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 9:31 PM IST
Chandrababu Naidu on SIR row: Electoral decisions must follow institutional protocolsTDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission’s latest clarification amid the ongoing controversy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission’s latest clarification amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Naidu said the clarification reaffirmed the credibility and institutional integrity of the poll panel.

READ THIS: ECI says SIR decisions across states were approved unanimously by all three commissioners

Advertisement

In a post on X, Naidu referred to the clarification issued by the Election Commission under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. He said the clarification addressed the concerns and “misconceptions” surrounding the functioning of the poll body.

The Election Commission on Saturday maintained that decisions related to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously by all three members of the commission. It also said the nationwide SIR order issued on June 24, 2025, had received unanimous approval and was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

EC introduces greater transparency in meetings

As part of measures announced following the controversy, the Election Commission said agendas for its meetings would be circulated in advance and minutes would be issued after meetings. The move comes amid reports of differences between members of the three-member poll panel over certain decisions related to electoral rolls and the SIR process.

Naidu said decisions concerning the SIR were taken collectively and in accordance with established institutional procedures. He also cautioned against attempts to undermine public and global confidence in India’s electoral and democratic framework.

ALSO READ: Election Commission on SIR row: Agendas to be shared before meetings, minutes to follow

Naidu stresses institutional credibility

The TDP leader said electoral outcomes represent the mandate of voters and argued that democratic leadership also involves accepting both victories and defeats with humility.

Advertisement

“Respect for our constitutional institutions is paramount,” Naidu said, stressing that maintaining public confidence in the electoral process is a collective responsibility across political parties.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 26, 2026 9:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more