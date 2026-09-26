Chandrababu Naidu on SIR row: Electoral decisions must follow institutional protocols

In a post on X, Naidu referred to the clarification issued by the Election Commission under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. He said the clarification addressed the concerns and “misconceptions” surrounding the functioning of the poll body.

The unanimous clarification issued by the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners S. S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reaffirms the integrity and credibility of our constitutional institutions and puts to rest all the… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 26, 2026

The Election Commission on Saturday maintained that decisions related to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously by all three members of the commission. It also said the nationwide SIR order issued on June 24, 2025, had received unanimous approval and was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

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EC introduces greater transparency in meetings

As part of measures announced following the controversy, the Election Commission said agendas for its meetings would be circulated in advance and minutes would be issued after meetings. The move comes amid reports of differences between members of the three-member poll panel over certain decisions related to electoral rolls and the SIR process.

Naidu said decisions concerning the SIR were taken collectively and in accordance with established institutional procedures. He also cautioned against attempts to undermine public and global confidence in India’s electoral and democratic framework.

ALSO READ: Election Commission on SIR row: Agendas to be shared before meetings, minutes to follow

Naidu stresses institutional credibility

The TDP leader said electoral outcomes represent the mandate of voters and argued that democratic leadership also involves accepting both victories and defeats with humility.

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“Respect for our constitutional institutions is paramount,” Naidu said, stressing that maintaining public confidence in the electoral process is a collective responsibility across political parties.