Annamalai to quit BJP? The firebrand leader may launch new public movement in Tamil Nadu: Report

Fresh speculation has erupted around the political future of former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai after reports suggested he is considering quitting the party and launching a non-political public movement focused on civic engagement.

According to a News18 report citing sources, Annamalai is exploring the idea of launching a people's movement rather than a political party. Supporters in Madurai have reportedly put up posters urging him to take on a new role to "save Tamil Nadu" amid growing buzz over his future plans.

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Sources cited in the report said Annamalai is likely to travel to New Delhi to discuss his next steps with the BJP leadership. While there has been no official confirmation, an announcement is expected in the coming days, and he may address a press conference later this week.

Annamalai is reportedly discussing various options with close aides, including the possibility of first launching a public movement and then assessing its response before deciding whether to float a political party or step away from politics altogether. A formal announcement could come around June 4, his birthday.

For much of the past four years, Annamalai was the BJP's most visible face in Tamil Nadu. A former IPS officer who joined the party in 2020, he was elevated to state president within a year as the BJP attempted to build an independent base in a state long dominated by regional parties.

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His profile rose further through the "En Mann, En Makkal" padayatra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At its concluding event in Tiruppur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praised Annamalai for taking the BJP's message to households across Tamil Nadu.

While Annamalai succeeded in increasing the BJP's vote share, the party struggled to translate that momentum into electoral victories. His aggressive attacks on AIADMK leaders also contributed to growing friction with the BJP's key regional ally, eventually leading to the collapse of the BJP-AIADMK alliance in 2023.

The political equation changed ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election when the BJP prioritised rebuilding ties with AIADMK as part of a broader anti-DMK strategy. Annamalai was replaced as Tamil Nadu BJP chief in April 2025.

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Annamalai's reduced role became more apparent during the 2026 Assembly election when his name was absent from the BJP's candidate list. Although he said the decision not to contest was his own and that he wanted to focus on campaigning, the move fuelled speculation about his standing within the party.

Reacting to the reports, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, "It is a funny thing that he is seeking permission from the BJP to form a new party; he is already a BJP worker. I can say anything can happen in the BJP. I don't think Annamalai will quit, because it is not easy to run a party. He is not an actor like Vijay. Let us wait and see what happens."