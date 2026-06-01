Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is likely to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party after a meeting with party president Nitin Nabin later today, NDTV reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the report, the former IPS officer believes there is a limited opportunity and future for him within the BJP. The BJP had reportedly offered Annamalai a Rajya Sabha seat, but he declined the proposal.

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Annamalai is now likely to launch a public movement before deciding whether to float a political party at a later stage. The initiative will focus on bringing together like-minded individuals and building a large volunteer network, cutting across professional and social backgrounds.

When asked about speculations about him expected to launch a new party, he says, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."

Annamalai joined the BJP in 2020 after leaving the Indian Police Service and quickly rose through the party ranks. He was appointed state vice-president soon after joining and became Tamil Nadu BJP President within a year after L Murugan moved to the Union government.

As state chief, Annamalai emerged as one of the BJP's most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu. Through grassroots outreach, aggressive campaigns, and social media engagement, he significantly increased the party's visibility in a state long dominated by the DMK and AIADMK.

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However, differences reportedly emerged over the BJP's strategy ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Annamalai favoured an independent electoral fight, believing the BJP had built sufficient momentum in the state. The party leadership instead revived its alliance with the AIADMK to consolidate opposition votes against the ruling DMK.

The alliance reset coincided with a leadership change in the Tamil Nadu BJP. According to the report, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had sought changes in the state unit's leadership, following which Annamalai was replaced as state president.

Annamalai neither contested the polls nor played a prominent role in the BJP's campaign. The BJP eventually won one seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

