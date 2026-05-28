Another blow to Mamata: Former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen quits TMC spokesperson post

The Trinamool Congress faced another setback on Thursday after party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen resigned from the post of the party’s national spokesperson, citing corruption allegations and public anger over issues including the RG Kar and Abhaya cases.

In his resignation letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Sen said he could no longer defend the party in public amid growing dissatisfaction among people.

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"Even though I did not agree with views during various difficult times, I have fought publicly for the party in the media on many controversial issues, for which the common people have often spoken highly of me," Sen wrote.

"But in the current situation, when the people of Bengal have rejected us for various immoral acts and corruption, including the RG Kar case, the Abhaya case, and cash for job corruption, my mind no longer agrees to support them as a spokesperson in any way," he added.

Sen said he was resigning from the post of All India spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress, "taking the verdict of the people into consideration".

The resignation comes a day after Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar stepped down from all organisational posts in the party, deepening speculation over internal discontent within the TMC after the humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections.

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Dastidar, a four-time MP from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency and former national president of the party’s women’s wing, resigned after attending an administrative review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kalyani despite reportedly being told by the party not to participate.

In her resignation letter, Dastidar informed the party leadership that she could no longer continue with her organisational responsibilities, though she has retained her position as an MP and has not resigned from the party itself.

The back-to-back resignations have intensified focus on the evolving equations within the ruling party in West Bengal, particularly after several leaders publicly expressed dissatisfaction following the TMC's recent electoral setbacks and controversies surrounding corruption allegations.

