Reliance paid ₹2.16 lakh crore to the government in FY26 — where did the money come from? 

Reliance Industries paid ₹2,16,472 crore to the national exchequer in FY26, marking a 2.95% increase from the previous financial year and reinforcing its position as one of India’s largest contributors to government revenues. The company said the amount included taxes, duties, levies and other statutory payments made during the year.

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The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate contributed nearly ₹47 to the government for every ₹100 of value it created in FY26, according to its latest integrated annual report.

So where did the money come from?

The answer lies in the sheer scale and diversity of Reliance’s businesses spanning oil-to-chemicals, telecom, retail, digital services, and new energy. Reliance reported a total value added of ₹4,63,448 crore during FY26. Of this, the government received the single-largest share at ₹2,16,472 crore, accounting for 46.7% of total value created by the company during the year.

A substantial portion of Reliance’s payments to the exchequer comes from indirect taxes linked to its energy and retail operations. Its oil refining and petrochemicals business contributes through excise duties, customs duties and GST collections, while its telecom and retail businesses generate large GST inflows because of their massive consumer base.

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Reliance Retail, one of India’s largest organised retailers, continues to expand aggressively across grocery, fashion, electronics and e-commerce. Meanwhile, Jio’s telecom and digital services business has scaled into one of the country’s largest consumer platforms with hundreds of millions of subscribers, further strengthening the group’s tax contribution base.

The company’s annual report also highlighted how the value generated during FY26 was distributed across stakeholders. Apart from government payments, Reliance reinvested ₹1,63,815 crore into the business, accounting for 35.3% of total value added.

Payments to providers of debt stood at ₹43,152 crore, while employee benefits totalled ₹30,318 crore during the year. The company also distributed ₹7,443 crore to equity shareholders and allocated ₹2,248 crore toward corporate social responsibility and community initiatives.

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Reliance said its contribution to the national exchequer over the last 10 years has crossed ₹15 lakh crore, reflecting the scale of its operations and expanding economic footprint.

The numbers also underline the growing role of large corporates in supporting India’s fiscal ecosystem through taxes and investments, especially as the country increases spending on infrastructure, manufacturing and welfare programmes.

Reliance described its value distribution framework as a model of “responsible growth”, where economic value generated by the business is shared across governments, employees, investors, lenders and society.

Shares of Reliance Industries were trading at Rs 1,352.00, down by 0.32 %.