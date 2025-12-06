IndiGo slashes cancellations to below 850 as airline restores flight operations

IndiGo is working hard to restore normal operations and reduce the impact of ongoing disruptions across its flight network. As of today, cancellations have significantly decreased to fewer than 850, a marked improvement from the prior days. On 5 December, over 1,000 flights were cancelled, while 4 December saw more than 1,200 cancellations. The airline is committed to progressively lowering this number in the coming days as it continues to stabilize its flight schedules.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The disruptions have been caused by a combination of factors, impacting hundreds of flights over the past 48 hours, with widespread cancellations reported on both 4 and 5 December. IndiGo has expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused and reassured customers that the airline is working diligently with airports and partners to provide timely updates through its website, mobile app, and on-site notifications at terminals.

In a statement, IndiGo also emphasised that it is prioritizing customer refunds and support. The airline urges passengers to verify flight status regularly through the official IndiGo flight status page to avoid unnecessary trips to the airport. For refund assistance, customers are directed to the dedicated refund page or to reach out to IndiGo’s customer service team.

Advertisement

The airline took the opportunity to thank its employees and ground staff for their relentless commitment during this challenging period and extended sincere apologies to passengers affected by the disruptions. IndiGo remains focused on restoring normalcy to its operations at the earliest.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, in his first statement since the crisis began, on December 5 acknowledged the severe operational disruptions affecting the airline over the past few days.

He expressed hope that it could take up to five more days to restore normal services, with full recovery expected by December 15. "Full operational recovery is expected to take five to ten days, with gradual normalisation of services anticipated between December 10 and 15. Passengers are advised to monitor flight updates closely," Elbers further said.

Advertisement

Elbers also issued an apology, acknowledging the impact on passengers: "I, on behalf of all of us at IndiGo, would like to extend our sincerest apologies for the major inconvenience this has caused many of our customers on account of delays or cancellations."

As one of the fastest-growing airlines globally, IndiGo operates over 2,300 flights daily, connecting 90+ domestic and 45+ international destinations, with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft.