'Apni izzat apne haath mein hoti hai': Ex-J&K DGP explains PM Modi's distant approach vis-a-vis Trump

Shesh Paul Vaid, the former Director General of Jammu & Kashmir Police, on Saturday, took to social media to explain why Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps his public engagements with US President Donald Trump strictly professional. His post comes after Trump's rather crude comments about Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently went viral.

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In a post on X, the former J&K DGP decoded why PM Modi's measured approach vis-à-vis Trump should not perturb Indians.

Sharing the viral video in which Trump can be seen mocking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Vaid wrote, "This is precisely why Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps his public engagements with Donald Trump measured because our country's dignity lies in our own hands (Apni izzat apne haath mein hoti hai)."

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Furthermore, he said that such behaviour from Trump will prompt the Gulf nations to rethink their alignment with the US.

"Such rhetoric will inevitably push Gulf Cooperation Council countries closer together if this pattern of disrespect continues. No matter how many aircraft are offered as gifts, it makes little difference. Trump has a tendency to belittle and humiliate, driven more by ego than diplomacy," the J&K police veteran said.

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This is precisely why Prime Minister @NarendraModi keeps his public engagements with Donald Trump measured because our country's dignity lies in our own hands (अपनी इज़्ज़त अपने हाथ में होती है). Such rhetoric will inevitably push Gulf Cooperation Council countries closer… https://t.co/2CZn0bwDXb — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 28, 2026

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Former J&K DGP, however, was not the only one shell-shocked by Trump's recent statement. Tax expert Ajay Rotti was left equally dumbfounded by Trump's 'pearls of wisdom'.

"I checked to see if this was real. And... he said this at a Saudi-backed investment summit at Miami. Zero respect for any country. Any leader," Rotti wrote on X.

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I checked to see if this was real. And ... he said this at a Saudi backed investment summit at Miami. Zero respect for any country. Any leader. https://t.co/xSk7oCWjUv — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) March 28, 2026

What did Trump say?

In a shocker amid the ongoing Iran war, Trump talked about the Saudi Crown Prince in a rather uncouth manner at a Saudi-backed investment summit in Miami.

In a video from the summit that has now gone viral, Trump can be heard saying, "He didn't think this was going to happen. He didn't think he'd be kissing my ass. He really didn't."

Adding salt to injury, Trump said, "He (Mohammed bin Salman) thought he'd (Trump) be just another American president that was a loser, where the country was going downhill. But now he has to be nice to me. You tell him he'd better be nice to me. He's got to be."