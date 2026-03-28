Noida International Airport vs Delhi IGI: How they compare in size, capacity and facilities

The launch of Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar marks a structural shift in how the Delhi-NCR aviation ecosystem will operate. While Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) remains India’s largest and busiest airport, Jewar is being positioned as a next-generation complement—built for future scale, lower congestion, and operational efficiency.

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Size and capacity

Currently, the difference in scale is substantial. IGI Airport handles nearly 79 million passengers annually, with over 2 lakh travellers passing through daily. It operates three terminals and four runways, and plans to expand capacity further to around 125 million passengers in the coming years.

In contrast, Noida International Airport is launching with a Phase 1 capacity of around 12 million passengers annually. Initially, it will operate with a single terminal, limited flight movements, and a smaller network footprint.

However, the long-term story favours Jewar. The airport has been designed for scale, with plans to expand capacity to 70 million passengers annually and up to 120 million by 2050, supported by multiple runways in future phases. This gives it a structural advantage over IGI, which faces land and urban constraints for expansion.

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#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport in Jewar today. pic.twitter.com/LLig1JPcUy — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2026

Facilities and infrastructure

IGI Airport offers world-class infrastructure with premium lounges, extensive retail, dining options, and a mature operational ecosystem. However, high passenger density often results in congestion, longer queues, and crowded boarding areas during peak hours.

Jewar Airport, by contrast, is being built with a “from scratch” approach focused on efficiency. It features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with advanced navigation systems and Instrument Landing System (ILS) to support all-weather, fog-resilient operations—an area where Delhi flights often face disruptions in winter.

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Passenger facilities at Jewar are designed around speed and comfort. The airport aims to deliver a 10-minute check-in and baggage drop process through self-service kiosks and digital processing, significantly reducing dwell time. The terminal layout is more spacious and optimised to prevent bottlenecks, addressing a key pain point seen at IGI.

Additionally, Jewar includes a large integrated cargo hub with initial capacity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes, scalable to 18 lakh metric tonnes, and a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility—positioning it as both a passenger and logistics hub.

Connectivity

Connectivity remains IGI’s biggest strength. Located within Delhi, it is seamlessly linked via metro (including the Airport Express Line), roads, and rail, allowing quick access from most parts of NCR.

Jewar Airport, located 70–75 km from central Delhi, currently faces a distance disadvantage. While it is well connected via the Yamuna Expressway and other highways, metro and rapid rail links are still under development. Over time, planned multi-modal integration is expected to close this gap.

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Airlines and network depth

IGI continues to dominate in terms of airline presence and route network, serving as a hub for major carriers like IndiGo and Air India with extensive domestic and international connectivity.

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Jewar will begin with a limited network, focusing initially on domestic routes and select international destinations. Over time, lower operating costs could attract low-cost carriers and expand its route map.

In the near term, IGI remains the dominant aviation hub with unmatched scale, connectivity, and network depth. But Jewar Airport represents the future—offering expansion headroom, lower congestion, modern infrastructure, and cost efficiency.

Rather than direct competition, the two airports are expected to function as a dual-airport system—redistributing traffic, improving efficiency, and collectively positioning Delhi-NCR as one of the world’s largest aviation hubs.