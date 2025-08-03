An Army officer has been charged for a "murderous assault" on four SpiceJet ground staff at Srinagar Airport following an argument over excess cabin baggage. The altercation on July 26 left multiple airline employees with grievous injuries, including a spinal fracture and severe facial trauma.

According to a statement released by SpiceJet, the confrontation began when the officer, bound for Delhi on flight SG-386, attempted to board the aircraft with two cabin bags totaling 16 kg — more than twice the permitted limit of 7 kg. When informed of the excess and advised to pay an additional fee, the officer reportedly became aggressive, bypassed standard boarding procedures, and tried to force his way onto the aerobridge.

Escorted back to the gate by CISF personnel, the officer allegedly launched a violent attack on the SpiceJet staff, punching and kicking them repeatedly. One staff member was struck with a queue stand and continued to be kicked even after collapsing to the floor, the airline said.

SpiceJet confirmed that an FIR has been registered with local police, and CCTV footage of the incident has been submitted as evidence. The airline has also initiated procedures to place the officer on its no-fly list and has notified the Civil Aviation Ministry, urging strict action in response to the attack.

A video circulating online appears to show the officer charging at the staff with an object in hand and hitting one repeatedly, until CISF personnel intervened and removed him from the scene.

In a statement, the Defence PRO in Srinagar said the matter had been brought to the attention of the Indian Army. “The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct. All allegations are being taken seriously, and full cooperation is being extended to the investigating authorities,” the statement said.

The accused officer's version is awaited.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has also responded, assuring that necessary steps will be taken based on the footage and ongoing investigation.