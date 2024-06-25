scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
Arvind Kejriwal: CBI questions Delhi CM in excise policy case, may present him before trial court tomorrow

Fresh setback for Arvind Kejriwal: On Monday, the CBI examined Delhi CM Kejriwal in Tihar jail and recorded his statement in the excise policy case.

The CBI will produce Arvind Kejriwal in trial court on Wednesday. The CBI will produce Arvind Kejriwal in trial court on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today questioned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and recorded his statement in the infamous Delhi excise policy case, as per CBI sources.  The probing agency said it has also granted permission to produce the Delhi CM before the concerned trial court on Wednesday (June 26), wherein it is likely to request for his custody.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said: “At a time when there is a cent per cent possibility that Arvind Kejriwal will get bail from the Supreme Court, sources have informed me that the Centre is conspiring to register a fake CBI case against the Delhi CM and get him arrested by the CBI. The entire nation can see this and is standing in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi HC stayed the decision to grant regular bail to Kejriwal, which was allowed by a trial court. Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court had not sufficiently appreciated the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The judge also concurred with Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju’s contention that the Central agency had not been given adequate opportunity to argue its stay application.

“The [trial court] Vacation Judge while passing the Impugned Order did not appropriately appreciate the material/documents submitted on record and pleas taken by ED,” the High Court said.

Published on: Jun 25, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
