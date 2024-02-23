Arvind Kejriwal could face arrest in 3-4 days, says Atishi

AAP leader Atishi stated on Thursday that Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, could face arrest in the coming three to four days if the party forms a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections. In response, Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP president, dismissed her comments as 'frustration'. He further added that the BJP remains unfazed by the potential AAP-Congress alliance and is confident of winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Atishi, in a press conference, made claims that the CBI is expected to issue a notice to Chief Minister Kejriwal, possibly on Saturday or Monday. She alleged that since the news of an impending alliance between AAP and Congress surfaced, AAP leaders received messages suggesting Kejriwal's arrest if the alliance is formalised. She further claimed that the messages indicated the issuance of a CBI notice to the Chief Minister, followed by his arrest by ED and CBI within the next couple of days.

It has been communicated by messengers that the only way to prevent Kejriwal from being imprisoned is for the AAP to leave the opposition bloc in India, as per her statement.

Atishi has responded to this message by reminding the BJP that in a democracy, parties have the right to form alliances. She stated that attempting to intimidate Kejriwal and the AAP with threats of arrest would be a serious error. She also revealed that the AAP and Congress alliance in Delhi is nearing finalisation, with an official announcement expected from the leaders of both parties within the next couple of days.

Atishi, without providing any evidence, stated, "We are public representatives and we do not carry a recorder while on morning walks or during meetings at home or office, so as to record anything said by a BJP member."

The Delhi BJP president mentioned that the investigation agencies are performing their duties and whether Kejriwal will be arrested or not is their decision. He further stated that the AAP-Congress alliance was an unsuccessful venture with no relevance in Delhi as the leaders and workers from both parties were not compatible with each other. He mentioned that both AAP and Congress were competing in Delhi to lose the most seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April-May.