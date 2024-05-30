Arvind Kejriwal moves Rouse Avenue Court for a 7-day extension of interim bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed two pleas in the Rouse Avenue court today. One plea is for regular bail in a money laundering case, while the other requests a seven-day extension on his interim bail on medical grounds. These applications are scheduled to be heard at 2 PM today.

Currently, Kejriwal is on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court until June 1.

In other news related to Arvind Kejriwal, the Tis Hazari court in Delhi has extended Bibhav Kumar's police custody for three more days. The Supreme Court has stated that the Chief Justice of India will decide on the urgent listing of Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail for medical tests, as the judgment in the main case has been reserved.

During the proceedings, Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan declined to list Kejriwal's interim plea on their own, questioning why it wasn't brought up last week when Justice Dipankar Datta, one of the judges from the main bench that granted the interim bail, was available on the vacation bench.

Kejriwal's representative, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, clarified that the medical tests prescription was issued only a day before, hence it couldn't have been raised before Justice Datta last week. The bench decided to defer the matter to the Chief Justice of India, citing concerns about propriety.