Arvind Kejriwal: ‘We have to save our country from dictatorship,’ says Delhi CM at poll roadshow

Day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out of the Tihar jail, he said on Saturday that he is fighting dictatorship and will continue to do that in order to save the country from such forces.

“Didn’t I tell you I’d be back soon? I am back.” He added, “I’m fighting against dictatorship with all I have, now 140 crore of us have to do that," Kejriwal told AAP supporters in Delhi.

On Saturday morning, he visited the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place. When he was released from jail on Friday, party workers, leaders like Bhagwant Mann, and Kejriwal's wife Sunita waited outside in anticipation of his release.

Later today, Kejriwal will conduct roadshows in South and East Delhi, along with Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Delhi CM Kejriwal interim bail for 21 days. They instructed him to surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Modi ji wants to crush Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)… he has a dangerous mission — of One Nation, One Leader.” Continuing his attack on the BJP, he said, “It is my assessment that BJP is not forming the government on June 4… The INDIA bloc will form the government, and AAP will be part of that government.”

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate over an alleged excise policy scam. He became the first sitting chief minister in India to be jailed.

Kejriwal questioned why he didn't resign when arrested, stating that AAP's strong support in Delhi ensured they couldn't be defeated for the next two decades. He believed his resignation would lead to the downfall of the AAP government. Kejriwal asserted he'd continue running the government even from jail, citing Hemant Soren's resignation as unnecessary.

He further predicts that the BJP won't form the government on June 4. He estimates they'll get 220-230 seats. Instead, he believes the INDIA bloc will lead, with AAP as a part of it. He promises full statehood for Delhi and a Governor chosen by the people, not appointed from Gujarat.