Ashwini Vaishnaw fires railway recruitment data at Oppn: 'Filled 5 lakh vacancies in 10 yrs, process on for 40,565'

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday gave an update on the ongoing recruitments in Indian Railways. He also took the erstwhile UPA alliance to task for its dismal record vis-a-vis recruitments in railways from 2004 to 2014.

Vaishnaw, however, said that there was some improvement ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014 for the first time ever.

"If we talk about recruitment in railways- from 2004 to 2014 during UPA's tenure, only 4 lakh 11 thousand employees were recruited in railways whereas from 2014 to 2024- in 10 years of NDA's, this tally goes up to 5 lakh 2 thousand," he said in the Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw said that as of now, more than 40,000 vacancies are advertised that are to be filled. "Even now, 40,565 vacancies are advertised that are to be filled," he said.

Furthermore, Vaishnaw also quoted the number of candidates who appeared in mutliple railway recruitment exams. He said that in the first exam, 1 crore 26 lakh candidates appeared.

The exam, which lasted was conducted in 133 shifts across 726 centres in 21 cities, lasted 68 days Vaishnaw added. Ashwini Vaishnaw further mentioned that in the second exam, 1 crore 10 lakh candidates appeared in 551 centres across a span of 33 days.

He also mentioned that there was not a single complaint from any candidate regarding either of the two exams whatsoever. He mentioned that after these exams, a total of 1.3 lakh people were given employment.

Vaishnaw then explained that after this recruitment cycle is completed, the new recruitment cycle was started immediately. The Union Minister also said that the government also declared the annual calendar for recruitment in January this year.

He added that Railways vacancies are now announced 4 times a year -- in January, April, July and October.

"With as much hardwork and detailing exams were conducted for more than 2 crore candidates and without any complaints, upcoming exams will be conducted in the same manner. Around 40,000-50,000 more people will join the Railways," he said.