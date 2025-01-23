At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, hi-tech tea stall wows Harvard professor: 'Eat your heart out, Starbucks'

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has not only excited the attendees but also piqued the interest of observers. Mahindra Group chairperson and industry titan Anand Mahindra recently shared insights from a blog post by Harvard Business School Professor Tarun Khanna.

Khanna is currently attending the mega event in Prayagraj. As per Mahindra's post on X, the professor mentioned about the Chai Point in his blog.

"Professor Tarun Khanna of the Harvard Business School. Tarun Khanna is at the Maha Kumbh. His daily observations provide a fascinating view into the happenings there…. This blog edition was particularly interesting and worth sharing with you all," Mahindra wrote on X.

"The stores are also pop-up stores, the chai is made by state-of-the-art robots, best in class globally, delivered to consistency and high quality, at very low prices. Eat your heart out, Starbucks. Again, traditional chai married with modern technology," the blog read.

The Chai Point and its partner Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) are hoping to set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of cups sold at a single event. They are hoping to sell over 1 crore cups of tea at the Maha Kumbh.

Each cup of tea served at the stalls will have milk from Nandini. Sweets and milkshakes from the same brand will be served as well, as per media reports.

Professor Khanna also said in his post that the 'city' is a marvel in itself as it is "built on the banks of a regularly receding holy river, to be dismantled ecologically efficiently at the end."

He also shared a picture of para commandos armed with space-age monitoring infrastructure such as NASA style control room, reconnaissance and surveillance drones, and distributed sensors for problem resolution and security.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is a significant Hindu event, which occurs every 144 years. The event is expected to draw more than 40 crore visitors this year. The Maha Kumbh 2025 is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Important bathing dates during the festival are January 29, February 3, February 12, and February 26.