Atrocities against Hindus: Tripura private hospital refuses treatment to Bangladeshi patients 

A day after a hospital in Kolkata announced it would no longer treat patients from Bangladesh due to alleged atrocities against minority Hindus, a multi-specialty hospital in Agartala followed suit on November 30.

ILS Hospital in Agartala, a well-known healthcare provider for patients from Bangladesh due to its proximity and affordable treatment options, cited the mistreatment of Hindus and disrespect toward the national flag in Bangladesh as the reason behind the decision.

On November 29, JN Ray Hospital in north Kolkata had made a similar announcement, ceasing to treat patients from Bangladesh for the same concerns.

Gautam Hazarika, the Chief Operating Officer of ILS Hospital, stated, “We fully support the decision to suspend treatment for Bangladeshi citizens at our facility. Our help desks at the Akhaura checkpost and at the hospital have been closed as of today.”

Hazarika’s statement came after a group of protesters staged a demonstration at the hospital, calling for the cessation of medical services for Bangladeshis. They cited issues like disrespect towards the Indian national flag and rising concerns over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

One protester said, “Disrespect towards our national flag and attacks on minorities are completely unacceptable. Extremist groups are teaching students to dishonour our flag.”

The protester also added, “We urge other institutions to stop providing services to Bangladeshi citizens as well.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Subhranshu Bhakt, an official at JN Ray Hospital, said, “Seeing the flag of our country being disrespected, we have decided to stop treating patients from Bangladesh. India played a significant role in their independence, yet we are witnessing growing anti-India sentiments. We hope other hospitals will join us in taking similar steps.”

Renowned gynecologist Indranil Saha had previously announced on social media that he would stop treating Bangladeshi patients. On November 28 night, he shared a photo allegedly showing the Indian flag desecrated in Bangladesh.

“The Indian national flag is lying at the entrance of BUET University! I am stopping seeing Bangladeshi patients in the chamber for now. Country first, income later. I hope other doctors will do the same until the relationship is normal,” Saha wrote.

The diplomatic rift between India and Bangladesh escalated after Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

(With inputs from PTI)