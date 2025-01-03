scorecardresearch
Atul Subhash case: Karnataka HC directs trial court to hear wife Nikita Singhania’s bail plea

Atul Subhash case: Nikita Singhania's counsel had told the court that her arrest was illegal, and that the police had not provided any grounds for arrest.

Atul Subhash suicide case: The Karnataka High Court has directed a sessions court in Bengaluru to hear and decide the interim bail plea filed by Nikita Singhania, wife of techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, by January 4. Atul Subhash had alleged harassment by Singhania and her family, before he died by suicide, leading to her subsequent arrest. 

Singhania had challenged her arrest and sought an interim bail, as per a report in Bar and Bench. Her counsel had told the court that her arrest was illegal, and that the police had not provided any grounds for arrest. The counsel urged the court to grant interim bail to Singhania to enable her defence at the Supreme Court. 

Atul Subhash’s mother has filed a habeas corpus petition at the Supreme Court. Singhania’s counsel argued that without the bail, she would not be able to attend the proceedings. In that case, the habeas corpus petition would amount to a custody battle that would likely be denied in her absence, the report stated.

The matter would now be heard further on January 6. Her bail plea is scheduled to be heard on January 4. 

Meanwhile, a bench headed by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed Atul Subhash’s father, Bikas Kumar, to inform the Supreme Court where the deceased’s family had filed a petition seeking custody of their grandson.

ATUL SUBHASH CASE

The deceased Bengaluru techie’s counsel pointed out that Singhania should not be allowed to use their child as a tool to get bail in the court. The counsel highlighted the criminal nature of the case and argued that Nikita Singhania should not be allowed to benefit from child custody, asserting that the techie’s family should get full custody. 

“The criminal nature is accumulating to this procedure and she can’t take advantage of the child and we have sought total custody of the child,” said the counsel. 

Published on: Jan 03, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
