Atul Subhash suicide: Kangana Ranaut calls Bengaluru techie’s suicide ‘heartbreaking’, condemns misuse of laws by ‘fake feminists’

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday expressed deep shock over the death of a Bengaluru techie, who allegedly died by suicide due to harassment by his wife and her family. Calling the incident “heartbreaking,” she criticised the misuse of laws by “fake feminists” to extort money from their husbands.

Related Articles

“The entire country is in shock. His video is heartbreaking. Fake feminism is condemnable. Extortion of crores of rupees was being done. Having said that, in 99 per cent of marriage cases, it’s the men who are at fault. That’s why such mistakes also happen,” Kangana said while speaking to news agency PTI.

The techie’s brother also voiced his anguish, stating that men lack adequate legal protection in cases of harassment by their spouses. Questioning the absence of arrests despite the severity of the allegations, he affirmed the family’s resolve to seek justice.

“I want justice for my brother. Laws should be made for men too as they suffer from harassment. The government of India should take this issue seriously. A man's life is just as important as a woman’s,” he said.

The incident has reignited debates over the alleged misuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cruelty against women by husbands or their relatives. Prominent Delhi-based Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa highlighted concerns about the law’s misuse, calling for urgent reforms to ensure fairness and accountability.

“Section 498A is often misused by a few women to extort money. False allegations are filed not just against the husband but also against his family members, including in-laws. While genuine cases do exist, a large number are filed simply to coerce monetary settlements,” Pahwa told ANI.

He further accused the police of failing to conduct proper preliminary inquiries, instead facilitating out-of-court monetary settlements to clear pending cases. “I haven’t seen a single instance where action was taken against a woman who misused this law,” he said.

Advocate Pahwa proposed key reforms, including making Section 498A bailable, gender-neutral, and mandating mediation before registering cases. “If a wife harasses her husband, he should have the right to file a complaint. Both parties should undergo mediation before a case is registered, and if a complaint is proven false, the accuser must be held accountable and arrested,” he suggested.

The techie’s tragic death and subsequent public outrage have once again brought attention to the need for balanced legal mechanisms that safeguard both men and women in marital disputes.

