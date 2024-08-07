'Award Vinesh Phogat Bharat Ratna': TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee calls govt, Opposition to unite in honouring Phogat after disqualification

In response to the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has issued a compelling appeal on social media. Banerjee called for both the government and Opposition to unite in recognizing Phogat’s exceptional achievements and the immense challenges she has overcome.

Banerjee’s tweet suggests a consensus to either bestow the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, upon Vinesh Phogat or nominate her to a President-nominated Rajya Sabha seat.

"The GOVERNMENT and OPPOSITION should find a way to form a consensus and either award VINESH PHOGAT the BHARAT RATNA or nominate her to a President-nominated RS seat, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated," Banerjee tweeted.

Banerjee emphasized that Phogat’s relentless determination and resilience cannot be fully captured by any medal. "This is the least we can do for her, considering the immense struggle she has faced. No medal can fully reflect her true mettle," he added.

Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics for being marginally over the weight limit has ignited widespread debate and controversy. This setback has been a significant blow not only to Phogat but also to her supporters and the broader Indian sports community. Many have rallied behind Phogat, highlighting systemic issues within the athlete support and training frameworks.

Banerjee’s call for recognition transcends the immediate issue of disqualification. By proposing such high honors, he underscores the broader impact of Phogat’s career on Indian sports and her role as an inspiration for countless young athletes, particularly women, who admire her perseverance and dedication.

Vinesh Phogat, known for her vocal criticism of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has faced numerous challenges within the sporting ecosystem. Despite these hurdles, she has consistently fought to achieve remarkable success in her field.

The disqualification has also triggered a significant political storm, with the opposition criticizing the government for its perceived insensitivity in handling the issue. In the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandavia informed that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had lodged a formal protest with United World Wrestling (UWW) over the disqualification.

Mandavia elaborated that the government had provided all necessary assistance to Phogat, including personal staff. “Vinesh was disqualified for being 100 grams over the 50 kg limit required for her category,” Mandavia explained, adding that daily weigh-ins are part of UWW regulations for all competitions.

However, Mandavia's statements were swiftly rebuked by MP Supriya Sule, who accused the Minister of siding with the authorities and indirectly blaming Phogat for her disqualification. Sule highlighted Phogat’s impressive achievement of reaching the finals despite numerous obstacles, questioning, “Is this why she faces the blame while others escape accountability?” She expressed dismay over the perceived lack of serious accountability from both the government and the IOA regarding the treatment of female athletes.