'Mansukh Mandavia is indirectly blaming Vinesh Phogat to be overweight': NCP leader Supriya Sule takes potshots at Sports Minister over his LS statement

In a forceful rebuke, Member of Parliament and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule has taken potshots at Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandavia for his handling of the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sule’s comments come in response to Mandavia's statements in Parliament, which she claims inadequately address the critical issues surrounding Phogat's loss of a medal.

Sule's critique centers on Mandavia’s defense of the support team responsible for Phogat's Olympic preparation. “The sports minister’s remarks on Vinesh Phogat are deeply condemnable,” Sule tweeted.

She stressed that the blame for Phogat’s disqualification should not rest on the athlete but should also involve a comprehensive investigation into the roles of the nutritionist, doctors, physiotherapist, and the entire support team approved by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"It’s the team’s job to ensure her fitness, diet and regimen during the Olympics to ensure her success. Her job was to go and win and bring glory to India, as a proud daughter of India. The support team was approved by the government and IOA and has to be held accountable," she said.

“Vinesh’s sole focus was to compete and bring glory to India,” Sule added. She criticized Mandavia’s defense of the support team as "absurd and disgusting," contending that it unfairly shifts the blame to Phogat for being overweight, rather than addressing potential failings within the support structure.

The statement of the sports minister in Parliament on Vinesh Phogat is highly condemnable. Vinesh has lost a medal and there has to be a detailed inquiry of the nutritionist, the doctors, a physiotherapist, and the entire support team sanctioned and selected by the IOA that… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 7, 2024

"Mansukh Mandavia, the sports minister, justifying and defending the team is absurd and disgusting, indirectly blaming Vinesh to be overweight. She is a proud daughter of India who made the finals against all odds and much to the chagrin of the powers that be," Sule stated.

Noting Phogat's impressive achievement of reaching the finals despite numerous obstacles, Sule questioned, “Is this why she faces the blame while others escape accountability?” Sule expressed dismay over what she views as a lack of serious accountability from both the government and the IOA regarding the treatment of female athletes.

The MP’s statements come amidst broader criticism of the handling of Phogat’s disqualification, which occurred after she was found to be 100 grams over the weight limit during a weigh-in for the women's 50 kg wrestling final. Mandavia informed the Lok Sabha that the Indian Olympic Association had lodged a formal protest with United World Wrestling (UWW) over the disqualification.

Mandavia elaborated on the situation, stating that the government had provided all necessary assistance to Phogat, including personal staff. “Vinesh was disqualified for being 100 grams over the 50 kg limit required for her category,” Mandavia explained. He added that daily weigh-ins are part of the UWW regulations for all competitions.

Phogat, who had made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, was disqualified after working through the night to shed excess weight, falling short by just 100 grams. If the disqualification is upheld, she will not be eligible for a medal.