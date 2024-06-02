Axis My India MD Pradeep Gupta’s prediction for Northeast Delhi: ‘Hawa nahi, AC chal rhi hai for Manoj Tiwari’ 

The alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to have made little difference to BJP’s seat projection, which is projected to do a almost clean sweep in Delhi, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

The exit poll shows BJP getting 6-7 seats in Delhi with the INDI Alliance posing a challenge only in the Chandni Chowk seat. Congress candidate Kanhaiyya, who was seen as a strong contender against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari in the Northeast Delhi seat, is expected to lose.

Summing up the projections, Axis My India MD Pradeep Gupta said ‘hawa nahi, AC chal rhi hai’ for Manoj Tiwari in Northeast Delhi. "There is no 'close contest' between Manoj Tiwari and Kanhaiya Kumar," he added.

While the vote share of the BJP is expected to witness a slight drop, it’s no relief for the AAP or the Congress. The BJP is projected to garner 54 percent vote share in the national capital.

The BJP had bagged all seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi in 2019.

Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri (SC), Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC), Mustafabad, and Karawal Nagar are among the 10 segments that make up the North East Delhi constituency.

Remarkably, of the 10 segments only three (Rohtas Nagar, Ghonda, and Karawal Nagar) are under BJP; the other seven are represented by AAP MLAs.

In both 2014 and 2019, Tiwari had emerged victorious from the Northeast Delhi seat, which boasts the highest percentage of Muslim votes in Delhi (20.7 percent). His vote share increased from 45 percent in 2014 to 54 percent in 2019.

Despite being relatively new, the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat has swiftly emerged as a key figure in Delhi's political scene. It was established in 2008 when parliamentary seats were drawn up using the Delimitation Commission of India's suggestions.

Manoj Tiwari of the BJP and Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress, the two leading contenders, are the major reasons why it has effectively grown into a significant seat while its result is eagerly awaited.

In the current Lok Sabha elections, Tiwari and Kumar, the former president of the JNU Students' Union, are counting on the substantial population of Poorvanchal. Kanhaiya Kumar's election campaign has been somewhat contentious due to the AAP not supporting him and being slapped and assaulted with ink while campaigning. However, he claimed that the incident was orchestrated by BJP.

Additionally, this region served as the epicentre of the 2020 Delhi riots, which resulted in 53 fatalities and 583 injuries.