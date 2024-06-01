'Don't waste your valuable time...': Prashant Kishor's first reaction after exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024: Soon after the release of exit polls, which predicted a massive win for BJP-led NDA, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday advised the public to steer clear of what he termed "useless discussions" and "analyses" provided by idle "fake journalists, loudmouth politicians, and self-proclaimed social media experts" during election times.

"Next time there's talk of elections and politics, don't waste your valuable time on the useless discussions and analyses of idle fake journalists, loudmouth politicians, and self-proclaimed social media experts. 🙏🏼🙏🏼," Prashant Kishor wrote on X.

अगली बार चुनाव और राजनीति की बात हो तो अपना क़ीमती वक़्त ख़ाली बैठे फ़र्ज़ी पत्रकार, बड़बोले नेताओं और Social Media के स्वयंभू विशेषज्ञों की फ़िज़ूल की बातों और विश्लेषण पर बर्बाद मत करिए।🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) June 1, 2024

Almost all exit polls have predicted a mammoth majority for the NDA, with seats ranging from 350 to 415. Axis MY India has predicted 361-401 for NDA, higher than what it had got in 2019.

Earlier, Kishor had predicted that NDA would either retain its current tally or increase it and emerge as the largest party in West Bengal, Telangana, and Odisha. he had also predicted 6-9 seats for the BJP in Telangana.

Axis My India has projected 26-31 seats for BJP in Bengal, 11-12 in Telangana, and 18-20 in Odisha.

Kishor's predictions appear to be in line with the exit polls. His predictions that the BJP's vote share and seats will increase in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have also come true if one goes by the exit polls.

Interestingly, some political analysts, including Yogendra Yadav, had predicted that the BJP may fall short of the majority, with a massive loss in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Contrary to this prediction, the BJP is retaining almost the same number of seats in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, the BJP had won 23 seats in 2019. This time, it is projected to get 20-22 seats. However, the NDA's tally may come down from 41 in 2019 to 28-32 - a loss of ten seats.

Kishor's prediction that Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would lose this election may also turn out to be true as most exit polls have predicted massive loss for the YSRCP in the Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA is likely to win 21-23 seats in Andhra, and the YSRCP 2-4, according to Axis My India. The YSRCP won 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 with nearly 50 per cent of votes.