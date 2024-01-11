Ayodhya Ram Mandir:  Chhattisgarh approves annual free train scheme after declaring dry day on Jan 22

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday sanctioned an annual free train travel scheme for devotees who want to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The decision was announced by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise during the 2023 assembly polls, the yearly free train travel scheme will be implemented by the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and the state tourism department would allocate a necessary budget for the same.

Chhattigarh free train travel scheme for Ayodhya details

Not everyone can avail this scheme as of now as a committee would be set up under the collectors to select pilgrims. Those eligible to avail this scheme should be fit individuals aged between 18 and 75 years and those above 55 years will be given priority in the initial phase, as per a state government release.

As per the government release, around 20,000 people would be taken to Ayodhya on yearly pilgrimage by train.

Stations for boarding are Raipur, Durg, Raigarh, and Ambikapur, with the 900-km journey culminating in Ayodhya. There is also a stopover at Varanasi for devotees to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and attend the Ganga Aarti. Moreover, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to implement the scheme. A weekly special train will also be arranged for pilgrims wanting to visit Ayodhya.

Dry Day on January 22

Previously, the state government had declared January 22 as a dry day in the entire state, given the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sai said in a Chhattisgarh government statement: "Ram Rajya has been the model of our good governance. We are fortunate that Chhattisgarh is the 'nanihal' (the place of his maternal grandparents) and it is also fortunate that 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on January 22."

Chandkhuri, a village located 27 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, is considered as the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram. The ancient Mata Kaushalya temple situated in the village was given a magnificent look during the previous Congress government in the state.

Also Read: UP to have five more airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, Moradabad soon: Scindia