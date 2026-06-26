Ayodhya Ram Mandir row: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign amid donation probe

Days after allegations of misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir triggered a major row and caused widespread concern among devotees, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra on Friday submitted their resignations, taking moral responsibility in the matter, sources told India Today.

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The resignations came amid mounting scrutiny after the preliminary findings of the Special Investigation Team, or SIT, reportedly flagged serious lapses in the handling and monitoring of donations offered at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The first FIR in the case has already been registered on the SIT's recommendation, and Uttar Pradesh Police arrested all eight accused named in the case on Thursday, hours after the FIR was lodged.

The complaint was filed by trust member Krishna Mohan, who joined the trust in September 2025 after the death of former trustee Kameshwar Chaupal. Those arrested are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu. Authorities are completing legal procedures while questioning all the accused. The FIR includes charges related to theft, criminal breach of trust, concealment of stolen property, criminal conspiracy and offences committed with common intent under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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The controversy deepened after allegations surfaced that donations made by devotees at the Ram Temple were being mishandled. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT on June 13 to investigate alleged irregularities in the collection, storage and accounting of temple offerings. According to sources, the SIT's preliminary findings identified procedural failures at multiple stages. Investigators reportedly found gaps in employee verification, inadequate checking of staff entering and leaving sensitive areas, weak CCTV surveillance and irregularities in the movement of donations from the temple premises to the trust office and then to bank deposits.

The probe also examined the donation-counting process. Sources said banking operations linked to donation counting involved outsourced personnel, and questions were raised about appointments and oversight mechanisms. Investigators are also examining records linked to gold, silver, ornaments and other valuables offered by devotees after discrepancies were reportedly noticed in inventory and documentation.

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Meanwhile, BJP worker Dr Rajnish Singh, who had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention in the alleged Ram Temple donation irregularities matter, said he did not consider the resignations alone to be sufficient and called for further legal action. In an exclusive conversation with India Today TV, Dr Rajnish demanded that a detailed investigation also examine the role and assets of both individuals who stepped down. These allegations remain his personal claims and have not been independently verified. Expressing confidence in the Uttar Pradesh government's response, he said he trusted the action initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the ongoing SIT investigation, and added that additional measures could follow after the final report.

On June 12, 2026, Singh submitted a representation to the Prime Minister seeking public disclosure of the trust's financial records, including income, expenditure, donations, bank accounts, land transactions and assets. Authorities later informed him that the matter remains under SIT investigation. After receiving the administration's response, Dr Rajnish Singh said his objective was not to level allegations against any individual or trust, but to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the matter. He said, "I am not making any allegations against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. However, this is a matter linked to the faith of crores of Hindus. As a BJP worker and a devotee of Lord Ram, I want any complaints or allegations that have surfaced to undergo a high-level, impartial inquiry so that the truth can be revealed to the public." Before writing to the PM, Dr Singh had demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate into allegations that Rs 7-7.5 crore from temple donations had been misappropriated.

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The issue also took a political turn after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav publicly referred to reports alleging missing donation funds and demanded judicial intervention. After the FIR was registered, he questioned whether only lower-level individuals would face consequences while senior figures escaped accountability. At the same time, voices from within the broader Ram Mandir movement called for transparency and strict action if wrongdoing is established, with senior leaders stressing that public faith attached to the temple must remain protected.

Earlier, reacting to the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated the Uttar Pradesh government's zero-tolerance policy against any attempt to misuse Sanatan values and public faith. Addressing a gathering in Deoria, Yogi said action was initiated immediately after the SIT submitted its findings. Recalling his June 19 remarks during a visit to Ayodhya, he said the government had assured people that there would be no compromise on issues linked to the temple town. Stressing that matters of faith cannot be taken lightly, he said preserving Ayodhya's dignity remains a priority.

With the SIT continuing its investigation and expected to submit its final report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attention is now centred on whether further action follows and whether the trust undergoes structural or administrative changes in the coming weeks.