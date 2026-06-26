Is passport a valid document for SIR? Here's what Election Commission says

Amid confusion over whether a passport can be treated as proof of identity or citizenship, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday clarified that an Indian passport remains one of the 12 valid supporting documents voters can submit to establish eligibility for inclusion in electoral rolls. The clarification follows the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) statement that a passport is a travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship.

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What the ECI said

Responding to queries, ECI officials said there has been no change in the status of passports during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. During Bihar's SIR, Assam's special revision and other electoral roll updates, passports have consistently been among the accepted documents for voter registration and verification.

"Passport was and continues to be one of the documents to establish identity," an official said, underlining that "there is no change." Officials added that Electoral Registration Officers assess one of the indicative documents submitted by applicants to determine eligibility for inclusion in the voters' list.

The ECI, however, reiterated that passports continue to be accepted as supporting documents in the ongoing electoral roll revision process and that its position remains unchanged.

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Why the issue arose

The clarification came after the MEA reiterated that an Indian passport is not proof of citizenship under the Passports Act, 1967. Government sources also maintained that passports have never been regarded as conclusive proof of citizenship and that no policy change has been introduced in the past 12 years.

Citizenship and legal position

Citizenship in India is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, and there is no single universal citizenship certificate held by every citizen. Depending on how citizenship was acquired, it may be established through a combination of documents such as birth records, citizenship certificates, parents' documents, voter records and other government-issued records.

Nirupama Menon Rao's view

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao said an Indian passport remains strong evidence of citizenship in everyday life and international travel, though it is not the final legal authority in citizenship disputes.

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In a post on X, Rao said: "A passport is issued because the Government has satisfied itself that you are an Indian citizen. It is therefore powerful evidence of citizenship in ordinary life and in international travel," she said.

"But in a legal dispute over citizenship itself, the governing law remains the Citizenship Act, and a passport is not conclusive proof that overrides all other evidence," Rao summed up.

Rao said the MEA's position was legally correct. "A passport is issued under the Passports Act, while citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955. One law regulates the document; the other regulates the legal status," she said.