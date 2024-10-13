Baba Siddique shot dead: Shooters from Haryana and UP, 9.9mm pistol used. Top developments
The killing has sent shockwaves through political circles and raised serious questions about security and law and order in the city.
Three attackers opened fire, with Siddique being hit multiple times. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Baba Siddique, a prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister, was gunned down in a brazen attack outside his son’s office in Mumbai on Saturday night. The killing has sent shockwaves through political circles and raised serious questions about security and law and order in the city. Here are the key updates on the incident:
Key Points:
- Baba Siddique was shot dead around 9:30 PM on Saturday near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Kher Nagar, Bandra.
- Three attackers opened fire, with Siddique being hit multiple times. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- Siddique had been a three-time MLA from Bandra West and had recently joined Ajit Pawar’s NCP after leaving the Congress earlier this year.
- The police recovered six empty bullet shells from the crime scene. A 9.9mm pistol was used in the attack.
- Two suspects have been arrested, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana, while the third suspect is still at large.
- Siddique had received a death threat 15 days ago, prompting an increase in his security to Y-category.
- The police are investigating a potential connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had previously issued threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan, a close associate of Siddique.
- Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the incident as “extremely unfortunate” and vowed strict action against those responsible.
- Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other senior officials, visited Lilavati Hospital to meet Siddique’s family.
- Several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Riteish Deshmukh, visited the hospital to express their condolences. Deshmukh demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.
- Opposition leaders, including NCP president Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, criticized the state of law and order, with Thorat raising questions about Siddique’s security despite his Y-category protection.
- Police investigations are ongoing, with efforts focused on apprehending the third suspect and confirming any involvement by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
- Mumbai Police shift Baba Siddique's body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. A forensic team has arrived at the crime scene in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed a state funeral for the deceased NCP leader.
- Delhi police will send a special investigation team to Mumbai to investigate the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, according to the Delhi Police Special Cell sources.
Published on: Oct 13, 2024, 8:16 AM IST