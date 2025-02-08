Babarpur Assembly Election Results: AAP’s Gopal Rai wins by 18994 votes

AAP's senior leader Gopal Rai has won for a third consecutive term from Babarpur. He bagged the seat by 18,994 votes. Rai was up against BJP's Anil Vashishth. Rai secured 76,192 votes against Anil Kumar's 57,198. While the AAP leader has won the seat, his winning margin has come down. Rai had won the Babarpur seat in 2020 with a massive margin of 33,062 votes over BJP candidate Naresh Gaur.

Located in the northern Shahdara region, Babarpur borders areas like Yamuna Vihar, Maujpur, Seelampur, and Chajjupur, and is linked by the main Ashok Nagar 100-foot road. It sits on the Ghaziabad-Loni border and falls under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

This time, Gopal Rai is up against Anil Vashishth from the BJP and Mohammad Ishraque from Congress.

Ahead of the vote counting, Rai exuded confidence about AAP’s performance. "Under Kejriwal’s guidance, all candidates presented their ground reports, which indicated that AAP is set to win over 50 seats decisively with a close contest in seven-eight seats," he told reporters.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Rai secured a landslide victory in Babarpur with 84,776 votes, accounting for 59.39% of the total vote share. BJP’s Naresh Gaur followed with 51,714 votes (36.23%), while Anveeksha Jain of the Congress trailed with just 5,131 votes (3.59%).