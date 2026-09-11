Bank strike today as unions push 5-day week: Which branches are closed? What services are hit?

The UFBU is an umbrella body representing nine bank employees' and officers' unions. It finalised its protest programme at a meeting on August 23, 2026, after expressing dissatisfaction with the response to its key demands.

One of the main issues behind the strike is the demand for a five-day banking week, under which all Saturdays would be holidays. According to the unions, an agreement reached in March 2024 provided for such an arrangement, with employees agreeing to work an additional 40 minutes from Monday to Friday to adjust working hours.

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The proposal was later recommended to the Finance Ministry for approval, but the unions say it has still not been implemented. They say this has added to frustration among employees as the matter remains pending despite the earlier agreement.

Another major point of disagreement is the PLI system. The unions have objected to the PLI structure prescribed by the Department of Financial Services, calling it unilateral and discriminatory. They have questioned the way incentives could differ between groups of employees.

According to the unions' argument, incentives for 5% of the workforce could cost substantially more than the combined incentive paid to the remaining 95%. They have also raised objections to the PLI structure applicable to officers in Scale IV and above. The unions maintain that PLI should be linked to the overall performance of individual banks and should follow a uniform framework for employees and officers up to Scale VII.

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The strike is mainly expected to affect physical banking operations. Customers visiting branches may face disruption in services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, passbook updates, cheque-related work, locker access, KYC-related services, pension documentation and some loan-related activities.

Back-office operations and clearing-related support could also be affected where bank employees take part in the strike. Customers who need demand drafts, branch approvals or other paperwork-based services may therefore face delays.

At the same time, all banking services are not expected to stop. UPI payments, mobile banking, internet banking and ATM services are generally expected to remain available, subject to normal technical issues and cash availability. Customers can continue using digital channels for routine payments and transfers, although ATM cash availability may vary depending on replenishment and local conditions, especially if physical operations remain disrupted for an extended period.

The September 11 action is not the only strike announced by the UFBU. The banking unions have also called a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to September 30, 2026. These dates fall around the half-yearly closing period, when banks usually handle increased reconciliation, reporting and closing-related work.

Overall, today's strike could disrupt branch operations in parts of the country, especially at public sector banks, even as digital services are expected to continue. The dispute centres on the five-day banking week, the PLI structure and pension-related issues, with another nationwide strike already scheduled for later this month.