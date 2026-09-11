Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states will travel together in a single bus for the BRICS Summit. The leaders will assemble at Parliament before proceeding to the summit venue at Bharat Mandapam. The move has been planned to facilitate smoother traffic movement and… — ANI (@ANI) — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic advisory

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from September 11 to 13. The advisory includes controlled roads, diversion points, prohibited routes and suggested alternatives to ensure smooth movement of VIP convoys.

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Traffic restrictions will primarily affect the New Delhi district and surrounding corridors, with motorists advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

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Roads motorists should avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has identified several roads that motorists should avoid during the summit period, including Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, T-Point Lodhi Flyover, Tees January Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Firoze Shah Road, Tughlak Road, Africa Avenue, Mother Teresa Crescent, Shanti Path, Sardar Patel Marg, Akbar Road, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Kautilya Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Janpath, Kartavya Path, Purana Quila Road, Safdarjung Road, Nyaya Marg, Neela Gumbad, Panchsheel Marg, and Subramaniam Bharti Marg.

Airport travel: Metro recommended

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The traffic police has strongly recommended the Metro for passengers travelling to and from Delhi airport during the summit, given the traffic restrictions. Suggested airport routes have been issued for travellers coming from Gurugram, Dwarka, New Delhi/South Delhi, West Delhi, and North/East Delhi.

Railway stations: Suggested routes

Special routes have also been suggested for passengers travelling to and from major railway stations.

New Delhi Railway Station

ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Boulevard Road → Rani Jhansi Marg → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Ajmal Khan Road

Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → JLN Marg

Vande Mataram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle → Connaught Place

Old Delhi Railway Station

ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Boulevard Road → Lothian Marg

Rani Jhansi Marg → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Rani Jhansi Road → Lothian Marg

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Mathura Road

Vande Mataram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

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Public transport advised

The traffic police has asked commuters to use public transport wherever possible and follow designated alternative routes and diversion points.

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TSRs and taxis: No roadside parking will be allowed except in designated areas.

No roadside parking will be allowed except in designated areas. Commercial vehicles: Non-destination commercial vehicles will be prohibited from entering Delhi.

Parking restrictions

Motorists have been asked to park only in designated areas. Roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads will be strictly prohibited. Vehicles bound for Oberoi Hotel will be permitted to park within the designated access arrangements specified by the traffic police.

Emergency and essential services

Emergency and medical vehicles will be given priority and obstruction-free passage 24/7. Essential services and utility operations will also be allowed uninterrupted access.

Security and real-time updates

Delhi Police has advised people to report unidentified objects or suspicious activity to the nearest police officer immediately.

Commuters have also been asked to follow instructions from traffic personnel and stay updated through official Delhi Police social media channels and traffic portals.