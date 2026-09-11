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Adani Ports: Up 37% from 52-week low, Adani Group stock gets target price upgrade 

Adani Ports: Up 37% from 52-week low, Adani Group stock gets target price upgrade 

ADANIPORTS1,768.00(0.39%)

Adani Ports share price: Another brokerage Motilal Oswal is bullish on APSEZ, which operates as the largest private port network in India.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 8:48 AM IST
Adani Ports: Up 37% from 52-week low, Adani Group stock gets target price upgrade Shares of Adani Ports closed at Rs 1757 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.04 lakh crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have received a price target upgrade from brokerage Macquarie. Maintaining an 'Outperform' rating on Adani Ports, the global brokerage raised its target price to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,860. The brokerage expressed confidence in the company scaling toward handling a billion tonnes of cargo.

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It also upgraded the volume estimates for FY31 volume to 931 million tonnes (MT), led by contributions from NQXT (North Queensland Export Terminal) additions, the Colombo port ramp-up, and steady domestic growth.

It also cited strong operational performance of the Adani Group firm behind the bullish stance.

Record cargo volumes and sequential recovery reinforce a positive long-term outlook, led by robust operating cash flows and disciplined capital expenditure.

Shares of Adani Ports closed at Rs 1757 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.04 lakh crore. It has gained 37% from the 52 week low of Rs 1293.10 on January 23, 2026.

The stock also hit a record high of Rs 1891.80 on July 3, 2026.

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The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.37. In terms of the Adani stock is trading above the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 59.3, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

Another brokerage Motilal Oswal is bullish on APSEZ, which operates as the largest private port network in India. The brokerage remains bullish on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), retaining its BUY rating on the stock and setting a price target of Rs 2,130, implying an upside of around 26% from the current market price of Rs 1,694.

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The brokerage believes APSEZ is well placed to sustain strong cargo-volume growth, supported by its diversified cargo mix and continued investments in ports and logistics infrastructure.

It expects APSEZ’s cargo volumes to grow at an 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY26 and FY28. The rise in volumes, along with operating leverage, is expected to drive strong improvement in the company’s financial performance.

For FY26–FY28E, the brokerage projects APSEZ’s revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) to grow at CAGRs of 17%, 18% and 21%, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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