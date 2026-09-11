Adani Ports: Up 37% from 52-week low, Adani Group stock gets target price upgrade 

It also cited strong operational performance of the Adani Group firm behind the bullish stance.

Record cargo volumes and sequential recovery reinforce a positive long-term outlook, led by robust operating cash flows and disciplined capital expenditure.

Shares of Adani Ports closed at Rs 1757 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.04 lakh crore. It has gained 37% from the 52 week low of Rs 1293.10 on January 23, 2026.

The stock also hit a record high of Rs 1891.80 on July 3, 2026.

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The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.37. In terms of the Adani stock is trading above the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 59.3, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

Another brokerage Motilal Oswal is bullish on APSEZ, which operates as the largest private port network in India. The brokerage remains bullish on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), retaining its BUY rating on the stock and setting a price target of Rs 2,130, implying an upside of around 26% from the current market price of Rs 1,694.

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The brokerage believes APSEZ is well placed to sustain strong cargo-volume growth, supported by its diversified cargo mix and continued investments in ports and logistics infrastructure.

It expects APSEZ’s cargo volumes to grow at an 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY26 and FY28. The rise in volumes, along with operating leverage, is expected to drive strong improvement in the company’s financial performance.

For FY26–FY28E, the brokerage projects APSEZ’s revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) to grow at CAGRs of 17%, 18% and 21%, respectively.