Beer, soft drink makers get more time as Govt extends aluminium can certification deadline

The deadline for large enterprises has been extended from October 31, 2026, to April 1, 2027. Small enterprises have been given until July 1, 2027, while micro enterprises have until October 1, 2027, to comply with the requirements.

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The decision comes at a time when beverage companies are struggling to secure enough aluminium cans to meet growing demand. The shortage has affected manufacturers across the soft drink and beer industries, with companies exploring imports to bridge the gap.

Aluminium can shortage puts pressure on beverage makers

Canned beverages account for more than a quarter of annual beer and soft drink sales in India, with their share doubling over the past two years.

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However, domestic manufacturers have struggled to expand production capacity quickly enough to meet the growing demand. The report also highlighted how the conflict in the Middle East has added uncertainty to global supplies and complicated efforts to secure empty cans.

Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India (BAI), told The Economic Times that the industry had anticipated an additional 600 million cans from domestic production but had managed to achieve only about half that volume.

"The war has also added a thick layer of uncertainty over empty can availability worldwide," Giri said, according to the report.

Beverage companies have also explored importing cans from the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia. However, imported cans cost around 25-30% more than domestically manufactured alternatives, increasing packaging expenses for companies.

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Why BIS certification matters

Aluminium cans were brought under mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification through a quality control order issued in April 2025. The regulations are intended to ensure that cans meet specified quality and safety standards before being supplied to the market.

The certification requirements have added to the challenges faced by manufacturers seeking alternative suppliers.Setting up new manufacturing lines can take up to a year, making it difficult to increase domestic capacity immediately.