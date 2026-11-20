Why is SEBI easing FPI disclosure rules?

Currently, FPIs must provide detailed ownership disclosures if they invest more than 50% of their Indian equity portfolio in a single corporate group or hold over ₹50,000 crore in Indian equities, individually or with their investor group.

These disclosures require identifying entities holding ownership or economic interests, irrespective of the size of their holdings.

SEBI believes these requirements create significant compliance difficulties, particularly for global funds managing investments across multiple markets.

“Disclosure requirements that are not in line with globally accepted practices could potentially place India at a competitive disadvantage vis-à-vis peer jurisdictions with relatively lenient regulatory requirements,” the consultation paper stated.

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Can relaxed rules bring foreign investors back?

The proposed relaxation could reduce compliance costs and administrative complexities, potentially encouraging international funds to increase their exposure to Indian equities.

However, regulatory requirements are only one factor influencing foreign investment decisions.

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Elevated equity valuations, corporate earnings expectations, rupee movements and global interest rates also play important roles in determining foreign portfolio flows.

A stronger US dollar or higher American bond yields could continue attracting capital away from emerging markets, including India.

Conversely, attractive valuations, improved earnings growth and greater currency stability could support renewed foreign participation.

How do India's rules compare globally?

SEBI highlighted that India's beneficial ownership disclosure framework is stricter than international standards.

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Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), beneficial ownership identification thresholds are generally 10% or 15%, depending on the entity structure.

Several major jurisdictions, including the US, UK, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong, generally follow a 25% ownership threshold.

SEBI has suggested reviewing India's framework to improve regulatory consistency with international practices.

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However, changes to PMLA requirements fall under the Ministry of Finance's jurisdiction.

What happens next?

The proposed relaxation would also cover additional disclosures applicable to offshore derivative instrument subscribers and segregated portfolios maintained by FPIs.

Importantly, existing anti-money laundering and beneficial ownership identification obligations would continue.

SEBI has invited public comments on the consultation paper until December 11, 2026.

For Indian equity markets, simpler regulations could improve long-term foreign investor participation, but reversing the ₹5.61 lakh crore selling trend will likely require stronger fundamentals, competitive valuations and a supportive global investment environment.

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