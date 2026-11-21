For subscribers covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), this could create two separate monthly income streams.

How will the two payouts work?

Under the proposed arrangement, retirees could receive periodic withdrawals from their EPF corpus alongside their regular EPS pension.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said members could choose withdrawal intervals such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, depending on their requirements.

However, unlike EPS pension payments, EPF withdrawals would come from accumulated savings and could eventually exhaust the corpus.

The detailed SWP framework, including withdrawal limits and interest treatment, is yet to be notified.

MUST READ: EPFO's new monthly withdrawal plan: Will retirees have to pay income tax on SWP payouts?

How much monthly income can retirees receive?

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Consider an employee retiring with an EPF corpus of ₹1 crore.

Assuming an annual return of 8.25% and withdrawals spread over 20 years, the corpus could theoretically support monthly withdrawals of approximately ₹79,833.

If the employee also receives an illustrative EPS pension of ₹11,429, the combined monthly payout would reach ₹91,262.

Similarly, a ₹50 lakh EPF corpus could provide approximately ₹39,917 monthly, while ₹25 lakh could generate ₹19,958, excluding EPS pension.

These projections assume constant returns and are not guaranteed EPFO payouts.

How is EPS pension calculated?

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EPS pension depends on pensionable salary and eligible service.

The standard formula is:

Monthly EPS pension = Pensionable salary × Pensionable service ÷ 70

Under the existing general EPS framework, pensionable salary is ordinarily capped at ₹15,000, subject to applicable higher-pension provisions.

For 30 years of eligible service, including the additional two-year service weightage where applicable, the illustrative pension would be approximately ₹6,857 monthly.

A ₹25,000 pensionable salary assumption would produce ₹11,429, but that higher ceiling should not be treated as an established general entitlement without official confirmation.

READ ALSO: EPFO faces ₹1,816 crore Reliance Capital loss: What happens to workers' provident fund savings now?

What should subscribers consider?

The proposed SWP could help retirees manage regular household expenses while retaining some flexibility over their provident fund savings.

However, the actual monthly withdrawal will depend on the final EPFO rules, available corpus, applicable interest rates and chosen withdrawal period.

Inflation is another concern. Fixed withdrawals may lose purchasing power over time, particularly as healthcare and living expenses increase.

For retirees, the key distinction is that EPS provides pension income, while EPF SWP represents withdrawals from personal retirement savings. Both can complement each other, but they offer different levels of long-term income security.

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MUST READ: Why the EPF’s Systematic Withdrawal Plan could be more attractive than fixed deposits, commercial annuities