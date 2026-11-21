The report highlights how India's manufacturing scale, skilled workforce and expanding domestic market could complement Italy's strengths in precision engineering, industrial design and advanced technologies.

How significant are Italian investments in India?

Cumulative Italian foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India reached $3.82 billion between January 2000 and June 2026, according to the report.

Italian businesses operate across automobiles, industrial machinery, electrical equipment, chemicals, infrastructure and services.

The report cites estimates ranging from more than 700 to over 800 Italian companies operating in India, reflecting an established commercial presence.

ASSOCHAM believes these investments could support deeper industrial integration and strengthen manufacturing supply chains.

Can joint ventures boost Indian manufacturing?

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The report identifies joint ventures, technology partnerships and investment-led cooperation as important opportunities for both countries.

Italian expertise in industrial automation, precision machinery and product design could help Indian manufacturers improve productivity, quality and technological capabilities.

Meanwhile, Italian companies could benefit from India's production capacity, engineering talent and growing consumer market.

Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, highlighted the potential for stronger business connections and technology exchange to improve global competitiveness.

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Which sectors offer the biggest opportunities?

Automobiles and components, pharmaceuticals, electrical machinery, engineering goods, chemicals and precision instruments are among the sectors identified for greater cooperation.

Emerging industries, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, medical technologies, renewable energy and green hydrogen, could also attract joint research and investment.

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Collaboration in food processing, technical textiles and agricultural technology offers additional opportunities for manufacturing diversification.

How could the India–EU trade agreement help?

The conclusion of India–EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations in January 2026 is expected to support industrial cooperation through improved market access and phased tariff reductions once implemented.

Indian manufacturers could gain better access to European markets, while Italian businesses could expand production partnerships and component sourcing in India.

Bilateral merchandise trade reached $14.4 billion in FY2025–26, with ASSOCHAM projecting trade could exceed €50 billion by 2035.

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What about employment and technology transfer?

Greater industrial investment could create opportunities for skilled employment, workforce training and technology development.

The report also highlights institutional initiatives supporting investment, technological innovation and personnel training.

However, translating these opportunities into manufacturing growth will require sustained investment, effective technology adoption and stronger participation from businesses across both economies.

For India, deeper Italian partnerships could support higher-value manufacturing and greater integration into global supply chains.