According to the World Gold Council's (WGC) November 2026 India Gold Market Update, old-gold exchanges accounted for 40–60% of overall sales at many retailers during Dhanteras and Diwali.

Retailers reported 15–25% year-on-year growth in festive sales value, although volumes remained largely flat to marginally higher. Consumers also preferred lightweight jewellery, reducing the average weight of individual purchases.

Is exchanging old gold financially worthwhile?

Exchanging jewellery can reduce the immediate cash required for a new purchase. However, the transaction may involve deductions for purity differences, non-gold components and other adjustments.

Jewellers generally assess the weight and purity of old ornaments before calculating their exchange value.

For instance, exchanging 20 grams of 22-karat jewellery does not necessarily mean receiving 20 grams of new jewellery without additional payment.

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Consumers may still need to pay making charges and applicable taxes on the new purchase.

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Exchange versus selling: Which is better?

Exchanging old gold may be convenient when purchasing new jewellery from the same retailer, particularly if promotional offers reduce making charges.

Selling old jewellery provides greater flexibility, allowing consumers to compare prices or use the proceeds elsewhere.

However, both transactions may involve deductions. Consumers should obtain written valuations from multiple jewellers before deciding.

How are gold prices determined in India?

International gold benchmarks, including the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Gold Price, influence domestic rates.

Since India imports most of its gold, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, customs duties and transportation costs also affect prices.

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A weaker rupee generally increases import costs, while currency appreciation can make gold relatively cheaper.

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Who decides the retail gold rate?

No single authority fixes the final retail price across India.

The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) publishes benchmark rates for different gold purities, while gold futures traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) contribute to domestic price discovery.

Individual jewellers determine retail prices after accounting for procurement costs and local market conditions.

Why is the jewellery bill higher?

Jewellery bills typically include gold value, making charges and applicable GST.

Making charges vary according to design, craftsmanship and retailer pricing policies.

Gold purity also matters. While 24-karat gold is approximately 99.9% pure, 22-karat contains around 91.6% gold and 18-karat contains 75%. Consumers should verify BIS hallmarking, compare making charges and request itemised invoices before purchasing.

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