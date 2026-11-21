Gopal Agrawal, Senior Fund Manager – Equities at HDFC AMC, discusses whether valuations now offer an attractive entry point, how investors should approach equities after the recent rally, and which sectors are best placed to drive earnings growth over the next 12–18 months.

Q). Given the current market volatility, should retail investors continue their SIPs, increase investments during corrections, or wait for clearer signs of a market recovery? Which investment approach would you recommend for a 3–5-year horizon?

Gopal Agrawal: The global environment remains volatile, and elevated bond yields continue to pose a risk to equity valuations. However, a moderation in China's growth outlook and signs of normalisation in AI-driven investment in the US could be positive for Indian equities.

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Q). After nearly two years of market underperformance, have Indian equity valuations become reasonable, or are they still expensive compared with historical averages and other emerging markets?

Agrawal: The market corrected despite improving earnings since H2FY26, owing to continuous FII outflows from emerging markets to the US (driven by AI-led investment and higher bond yields), higher oil prices, and concerns over the impact of El Niño on the rural economy and inflation. Large-cap valuations have declined to 16.7x FY28E (based on Kotak Securities), an 8% discount to the long-term average. Midcaps have also corrected and are now at their long-term average, while small caps are still correcting and trade at a premium to their long-term average.

Q). Given the current market volatility, should retail investors continue their SIPs, increase investments during corrections, or wait for clearer signs of a market recovery? Which investment approach would you recommend for a 3–5-year horizon?

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Agrawal: Asset allocation is key to long-term wealth creation. We believe investors should stay committed to their allocation strategy and continue their SIPs through market cycles, as markets often surprise both optimists and pessimists. Given Indian investors' relatively low allocation to equities, disciplined asset allocation remains crucial.

Q). How does a weakening rupee affect Indian equity markets, corporate earnings and foreign investor sentiment? Which sectors could benefit or face pressure?

Agrawal: On an aggregate basis, rupee depreciation tends to have a marginally positive impact on Nifty earnings. However, a weaker rupee generally leads to higher imported inflation, which in turn keeps bond yields elevated. It can also hurt FII flows and market valuations. Rising interest rates typically have a greater adverse impact on real estate, allied sectors, NBFCs and similar businesses.

Q). Which sectors look attractive for the next 12–18 months? Are banking, IT, manufacturing, consumption and pharmaceuticals well placed for earnings growth?

Agrawal: In H1FY27, the Nifty delivered 22% earnings growth (based on Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd), followed by 27.5% in Q2FY27. The earnings growth is qualitatively better and broad-based; however, some signs of margin pressure are emerging due to high commodity prices. BFSI is likely to remain the key contributor to earnings growth, while the auto, pharma and telecom sectors should provide additional support. Even after the recent rally, valuations appear reasonable in light of strong earnings growth and a global backdrop that is improving at the margin for India.