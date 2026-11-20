Thursday's closing price valued Anthropic at approximately $1.8 trillion on a fully diluted basis, making it the world's seventh-largest publicly traded company.

Record IPO attracts overwhelming demand

Anthropic's $107.3 billion IPO attracted demand exceeding available shares sevenfold, leaving more than half of institutional bidders without allocations, Bloomberg reported.

The offering surpassed SpaceX's previous $86.25 billion IPO record. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and other underwriting banks collectively earned approximately $550 million in fees.

The listing also delivered substantial gains to early investors, lifting the combined wealth of Anthropic's seven founders to $166 billion.

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Why are Anthropic shares falling?

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The decline comes amid growing scepticism about whether massive AI investments can generate sustainable profits.

Global equities also weakened, with MSCI's Asia Pacific index falling 3.3% and extending its losing streak to seven sessions.

“With what appeared to be the final pillar supporting the AI rally now giving way, market sentiment is now very pessimistic,” said Gerald Gan, chief investment officer at Reed Capital.

Competition presents another challenge. Apple recently announced plans to develop an autonomous AI agent, potentially intensifying rivalry with Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta.

Strong revenue growth, but profitability remains elusive

Despite market concerns, Anthropic has demonstrated rapid commercial expansion.

Its annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion by October 31, increasing $10 billion from September, according to regulatory filings.

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The company also reported more than 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 annually, compared with approximately 1,500 in 2025.

Its Claude Code platform has gained significant adoption among software developers, including engineers at NASA.

However, Anthropic recorded a third-quarter operating loss of $567 million, highlighting the substantial costs associated with developing and operating advanced AI systems.

What lies ahead for investors?

Goldman Sachs analysts expect Anthropic to achieve positive annual free cash flow only by 2030, although they project revenue could reach approximately $685 billion that year.

“The market is no longer looking for proof of AI demand alone,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “It wants evidence that the extraordinary spending across the ecosystem can generate sustainable returns.”

Meanwhile, potential inclusion in major indices, including the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 1000, could attract additional institutional investment as early as December.

DO READ: Anthropic IPO surpasses SpaceX's fundraising record; AI valuation comes under scrutiny