Beloved Kannada actor Pavithra Jayaram killed in brutal road accident; family members injured

Popular Kannada and Telugu actor Pavithra Jayaram died in a car accident in the Mahbubnagar district in Telangana. She died on the spot in the incident at Divitipally in the Mahbubnagar district while returning from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

According to Bhoothpur police, "She died in a road accident last night at 1 am at Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district. She was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Her car lost control and hit the divider and later, a bus hit her vehicle."

While Pavitra succumbed to the accident, her cousin, and driver were seriously injured in the incident, according to media reports.

Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress's demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow. He wrote, "Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one."

Pavithra started her career with the Jokali serial in the Kannada TV industry. In 2018, she made her debut in the Telugu TV industry with Ninne Pelladatha and gained popularity in every household with her role in the TV serial 'Tilottama'.

Further details on the case are awaited from the police.