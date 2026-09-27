BJP spent ₹529 crore in last election cycle. How the party split its election fund?

Of the total ₹529.38 crore spent by the BJP’s central office during the election period, ₹286.99 crore — about 54 per cent — was incurred in West Bengal, cited by Indian Express. The Bengal expenditure statement shows ₹217.16 crore was spent on general party propaganda and ₹69.83 crore on candidate-related expenses, including ₹58.80 crore given directly to candidates.

State-wise breakdown

The remaining expenditure was distributed across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which went to polls alongside Bengal earlier this year. West Bengal accounted for the largest share at ₹286.99 crore, followed by Assam with ₹96.26 crore.

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Kerala saw spending of ₹82.67 crore, while Tamil Nadu recorded ₹51.56 crore. The smallest portion went to Puducherry, where the BJP spent ₹11.89 crore during the election period.

BJP’s Bengal spend tops Congress’ total

BJP’s spending in Bengal alone exceeded the Congress party’s total expenditure of ₹248.55 crore across all five contests, ECI filings show.

During the same election period, the party reported receiving ₹1,494 crore in donations and other income, leaving it with a closing balance of over ₹7,689 crore in cash and bank balances.

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The expenditure figures cover costs incurred or authorised from the announcement of the polls until their completion in May, and relate only to the central party office’s spending, not individual state units or candidates’ separate limits.