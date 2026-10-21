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Dussehra gift for fans: CM Suvendu Adhikari announces Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s ‘Ramayana’ to release tax-free in West Bengal

Dussehra gift for fans: CM Suvendu Adhikari announces Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s ‘Ramayana’ to release tax-free in West Bengal

The Chief Minister’s statement positions Ramayana alongside films that have previously received tax exemptions in West Bengal, while signalling continued state support for big-screen adaptations of Indian epics.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 2:27 PM IST
Dussehra gift for fans: CM Suvendu Adhikari announces Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s ‘Ramayana’ to release tax-free in West Bengal Ramayana will release worldwide on November 5.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, will be tax-free in the state. The announcement came on Dussehra, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on November 5.

Adhikari made the announcement after attending Dussehra celebrations at Central Park in Kolkata, where Ramayana cast members, including Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, were present. Speaking to news agency ANI, the Chief Minister said the film would receive the same tax exemption extended to several earlier releases.

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“The Ramayana film has been made tax-free,” Adhikari said. “The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files—all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana.”

The Chief Minister’s statement positions Ramayana alongside films that have previously received tax exemptions in West Bengal, while signalling continued state support for big-screen adaptations of Indian epics.

What Tax-Free Status Means

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A tax-free certification allows a film’s tickets in the state to be sold without certain entertainment taxes. This can reduce ticket prices for audiences and potentially support higher footfall during the film’s opening run.

The decision is significant for Ramayana because West Bengal is a major market for Hindi-language releases, and the announcement comes less than a fortnight before the film reaches cinemas.

With the tax-free status in place, moviegoers in West Bengal can expect comparatively lower ticket prices when Ramayana opens on November 5. The move is also likely to boost the film’s box-office prospects in the state during its crucial first week.

DO CHECKOUT: Ramayana trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹78 lakh Jacob & Co. Watch on Ram Janmabhoomi steals the show

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More Mythological Films Planned

Adhikari also indicated that the state could extend similar support to future films based on Indian epics and mythology. He said audiences may soon see films centred on Lord Krishna, Arjuna and the Mahabharata.

“In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata,” the Chief Minister said, according to ANI.

About The Film

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. The first part of the mythological adaptation is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

DON'T MISS: 'Ramayana' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic sells over 86,000 tickets, nears ₹5 crore in ticket sales

The announcement was made as the film’s promotional campaign gathers momentum. Advance bookings for the opening day had already begun, adding to anticipation around one of the year’s biggest Indian releases.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 2:24 PM IST
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