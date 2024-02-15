Bharat Bandh on February 16: Are banks closed for countrywide strike called by farmers' unions?

One-day Gramin Bharat Bandh will be observed nationwide on Friday, February 16, by various farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). The farmers' union urged all like-minded outfits to unite and take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the central trade unions. This unified action aims to amplify the voices of farmers and put pressure on the government to effectively address their demands.

The strike called by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukat Kisna will start at 6 am on February 16 and end at 4 pm. Additionally, farmers have announced plans to organise massive chakka jams on main roads from 12 pm to 4 pm, effectively disrupting normal traffic flow in a bid to draw attention to their united cause. Therefore, many services are expected to be impacted during the nationwide strike.

As of now, banks haven't informed about disruption in services. The Reserve Bank of India’s holiday matrix also states that banks will remain open.

What's open?

Despite the Gramin Bharat Bandh, essential services will continue without interruption. Ambulance operations will continue without hindrance, providing timely medical assistance to those in need.

Similarly, newspaper distribution services will operate as usual, ensuring the dissemination of information throughout the country. Services related to weddings and medical shops will also remain unaffected, addressing critical needs during the strike period.

What's affected?

Transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are expected to remain closed due to farmer unions' nationwide strike on Friday, February 16.

Farmers from Punjab are currently stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana. They are determined to march towards Delhi in order to put pressure on the Centre to meet their demands. Farmers have been calling for legislation guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, a crucial measure aimed at providing farmers with economic security and stability.