The five-part anthology, narrated by actor and gender equity advocate Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, forms a central component of Girl Effect's India vs Tech Hinsa campaign, which recently won three Shorty Impact Awards 2026 in Los Angeles.

SUNOH uses fictional, character-driven stories to explore experiences that young women frequently encounter online, including controlling messages, digital manipulation, harassment and violations of personal boundaries.

The anthology encourages listeners to question behaviours often normalised in relationships, such as demanding passwords, monitoring online activities or confusing control with concern.

According to research cited by Girl Effect, six in 10 people reported severe mental health repercussions from online gender-based violence, while fear and social stigma discouraged victims from speaking out.

The anthology has recorded 2.41 lakh listens across music streaming platforms, while its YouTube episodes have averaged one million views each, according to Girl Effect.

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“The response speaks for itself: 241,000 listens across music streaming platforms and an average of one million YouTube views per episode,” said Kavita Ayyagari, India Country Director, Girl Effect.

Beyond SUNOH, the campaign featured a 10-part vox pop series encouraging young people to discuss digital consent, password sharing and personal boundaries.

Celebrity and creator collaborations further amplified its message. Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues spoke about her experiences with online trolling, while spoken-word poet Swati generated 14.5 million views across three reels.

The Lawyer Girlie reached 3.5 million views through discussions on the legal implications of sharing private images, while RJ Yashi's content generated 6.7 million views.

Conceptualised by Girl Effect, with creative execution by Teen Bandar and in partnership with Radio Mirchi, India vs Tech Hinsa received three Shorty Impact Awards, including Gold in the Non-Profit Partnership category.

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Supported by Kering Foundation, the initiative seeks to challenge the normalisation of online violence and encourage greater accountability.

Girl Effect is also extending these conversations through youth-focused platforms such as Chhaa Jaa, Bol Behen and its Tipi Tipi Talk school programme, connecting digital awareness with prevention and support.

The campaign highlights how relatable storytelling can encourage young people, parents and communities to recognise online abuse and build safer digital spaces.