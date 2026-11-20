The pre-production phase, involving design and procurement, is likely to contribute around 7.5-8 per cent of the project cost, implying moderate revenue booking from FY28 and a substantial ramp-up only from FY29, the brokerage noted. Management indicated that NGC margins would be similar to those of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) project.

Elara highlighted that the NGC contract was delayed by 10 months, deferring its revenue and earnings estimates. The brokerage cut its EPS estimates by 10 per cent for FY27, 1 per cent for FY28 and 7 per cent for FY29.

The brokerage expects GRSE to report an earnings CAGR of 14 per cent over FY26-29, with average return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) of 29 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, in FY27-29.

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Elara said the near-term warship pipeline of around Rs 1.7 lakh crore, led by P17B, Landing Platform Docks (LPD) and Mine Counter-Measure Vessels (MCMV), offers further order inflow opportunities. However, it expects FY27 revenue to peak on the back of the company's bell-curve execution cycle.

The brokerage reiterated its 'Reduce' rating and lowered its target price to Rs 2,050 from Rs 2,230.

Choice stays positive on GRSE

On the other hand, Choice Institutional Equities remained positive on GRSE, supported by its strong order book, expanding programme pipeline and improving execution opportunities.

"We estimate Revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of 19.2%/ 20.5%/ 18.8% over FY26–FY29E, with operating margin expected to remain broadly stable. We maintain our BUY rating, with target price of Rs 3,500, valuing the company at 35x average FY28E–FY29E EPS," it stated.