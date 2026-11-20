

Power demand maintains upward trajectory

India’s power sector has transformed over the past five years through capacity expansion, renewable energy adoption, grid modernisation and policy reforms. Electricity demand recorded a 5% CAGR during FY07–26, with FY21 the only year in more than a decade to register negative growth.

Elara expects demand to grow at a 5-6 per cent CAGR during FY27-36, supported by economic growth, urbanisation and increased electrification. Generation in FY27 year-to-date (YTD) rose 11.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,311 billion units.

Peak demand increased at a 5 per cent CAGR from 135GW in FY13 to 271GW in FY27. It is expected to rise further because of higher temperatures, rapid industrialisation, growing electric vehicle adoption, expanding data centre requirements and green hydrogen development. The CEA projects peak demand to grow at a 5 per cent CAGR during FY28-36 to 459GW.



Advertisement

Renewables gain share

Thermal power, particularly coal, initially drove capacity expansion, with installed coal capacity rising from 71GW in FY07 to 210GW in FY21. The mix has since shifted towards cleaner sources. Solar capacity increased from 2GW in FY09 to 150GW in FY26 and 171GW in FY27 year-to-date, while wind capacity reached 59GW. Coal remains the largest individual source at 231GW.



Valuation correction opens entry point

Shares of NTPC, NLC India, Adani Energy Solutions and CESC have declined 20–40 per cent over the past six months. Elara said earnings visibility, rising demand, capacity additions and opportunities in battery energy storage systems, pumped storage projects, data centres, green hydrogen and nuclear energy strengthen the sector’s outlook and support an attractive entry point.

Advertisement



Top picks and target

Elara Capital has a 'buy' rating on - Adani Energy Solutions (Target Price: Rs 1,747), CESC (Target Price: Rs 228), Coal India (Target Price: Rs 522), JSW Energy (Target Price: Rs 633), NHPC (Target Price: Rs 97), NLC India (Target Price: Rs 387), NTPC (Target Price: Rs 466), Power Grid Corporation (Target Price: Rs 360), PTC India (Target Price: Rs 210), SJVN (Target Price: Rs 90), Tata Power (Target Price: Rs 485) and Vikram Solar (Target Price: Rs 220), suggesting up to 80 per cent upside potential.

It has an 'accumulate' rating on ACME Solar (Target Price: Rs 450), Adani Green Energy (Target Price: Rs 1,502), IEX (Target Price: Rs 117), Torrent Power (Target Price: Rs 1,385), Emmvee Photovoltaic (Target Price: Rs 328), Waaree Energies (Target Price: Rs 2,479) and Adani Power (Target Price: Rs 220). It has given a 'reduce' rating on NTPC Green (Target Price: Rs 82) and Premier Energies (Target Price: Rs 947)