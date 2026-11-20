The acceleration suggests improving momentum across infrastructure-linked industries, although the recovery remains uneven across sectors.

Electricity, mining drive growth

Electricity production emerged as a major contributor, expanding 21.6% in October against 12.6% in September. With a weight of 30.932% in the revised index, electricity has the largest influence on overall core sector performance.

Iron ore production recorded the fastest growth at 26.4%, followed by coal at 23.1%. Both sectors witnessed significant acceleration from September, when output increased 18.4% and 10.7%, respectively.

Cement production rose 15.4%, compared with 10.1% in September, while steel output expanded 7.3%, up from 5.6%.

The strong performance of cement, steel and mining-related industries could indicate sustained infrastructure activity and construction demand. However, production figures alone do not establish whether private investment or consumption has strengthened.

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Oil, gas and fertilisers remain weak

Despite the overall improvement, three industries continued to register negative growth.

Natural gas production contracted 7.6% in October, compared with a 4.6% decline in September. Crude oil output fell 4.1%, while fertiliser production declined 12.2%.

Refinery products registered modest growth of 3.4%, slowing from 8.7% in the previous month.

The divergence highlights persistent challenges in domestic energy production and fertiliser manufacturing, even as infrastructure-related sectors expand.

India's core sector growth: September vs October 2026

Sector September 2026 October 2026 Iron ore 18.4% 26.4% Coal Advertisement 10.7% 23.1% Electricity 12.6% 21.6% Cement 10.1% 15.4% Steel 5.6% 7.3% Refinery products 8.7% 3.4% Crude oil -1.4% -4.1% Natural gas -4.6% -7.6% Fertilisers -11.7% -12.2% Overall core sector 8.2% 10.9%

Source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry, November 20, 2026.

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Seven-month growth strengthens

During April–October 2026, cumulative core sector growth reached 6%, compared with 2.3% during the corresponding period last year.

Iron ore led the expansion with 22.1% growth, followed by electricity at 11.8% and cement at 10.9%.

However, fertilisers contracted 8.3%, natural gas declined 4.8%, and crude oil production fell 3.7% during the seven-month period.

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What does this mean for industrial growth?

The October numbers provide an encouraging early signal for industrial activity ahead of the broader Index of Industrial Production (IIP) release.

Stronger electricity generation, mining and construction-related output could support industrial production, although the extent of the impact will depend on the performance of other manufacturing industries.

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The revised ICI uses 2022–23 as its base year and covers nine industries, including iron ore.

The sharp acceleration in October's core sector growth points to strengthening industrial activity, with upcoming IIP data expected to provide a clearer picture of the broader economic recovery.

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