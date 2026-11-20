The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 897.96 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 83,919.71, while the NSE Nifty50 index advanced 286.30 points or 1.12 per cent to close at 25,800.60.

Broader indices, however, settled on a mixed note, with Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.66 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 shedding 0.13 per cent.

Index-heavyweights such as HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI) and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd emerged as the top gainer on BSE.

The strong market rally also boosted investor wealth, with the total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rising by around Rs 2.18 lakh crore to Rs 514.15 lakh crore on Friday, from Rs 511.97 lakh crore in the previous session. Over the past two sessions, the total m-cap has increased by around Rs 7.68 lakh crore.

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The recovery in domestic benchmark indices was particularly noteworthy, given the sharp sell-off across several Asian markets.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Indian equities advanced, even as a deepening tech rout swept through Asian markets. Private banks extended their record run as foreign investors, rotating out of global AI trades, continued to favour the sector's liquidity which are trading at reasonable valuation. Cooling AI trade also lent support to Indian IT by easing concerns over disruption to traditional services."

Nair added, "Metals, however, extended their recent slide as dollar firms, rising odds of a Fed hike and doubts over China's demand recovery. The sharp rebound from October's lows has thinned the valuation cushion making the ground challenging. While the December rate hike may be priced in, however uncertainty in global inflation and Fed monetary outlook for 2027, could make FIIs inflows more calculative while moving ahead towards the policy."

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Nifty outlook

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Nifty has delivered a convincing consolidation breakout on daily charts and formed a bullish candlestick on weekly charts, indicating the possibility of a fresh leg of buying momentum. Going ahead, 26,000 will act as immediate resistance, while 25,500 remains a crucial support. The index is expected to move towards 26,500. 'Buy-on-dips' should remain the preferred strategy."