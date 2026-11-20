Banking and financial services, automobiles, metals and capital goods have been among the better-performing sectors. Banks have benefited from stable asset quality, while auto companies have seen support from healthy demand and sales volumes. On the other hand, IT, pharmaceuticals and cement have faced some pressure from subdued demand and margin-related challenges.

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Going ahead, the earnings outlook will remain an important driver of Indian equities. While improving corporate profitability is encouraging, global uncertainties, elevated valuations and the possibility of slower earnings growth could keep markets volatile. We expect stock-specific opportunities to remain important, with greater attention on companies that can sustain earnings growth and maintain healthy balance sheets.



BT: Given the recent movement in benchmark indices and the divergence in performance across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, where do you see the best risk-reward opportunities? Should investors prioritise large caps, selectively accumulate mid- and small caps, or remain cautious at current valuations?

Garg: In the current market environment, large-cap stocks appear to offer a relatively better risk-reward opportunity, although selective opportunities are also emerging in the mid- and small-cap segments. Valuations support this view. As of 19 November 2026, the Nifty 100 is trading at a P/E of 19.9 times, around 16% below its 10-year median of 23.8 times. The Nifty Midcap 150 is also below its historical median, at 27.8 times compared with 29.3 times. However, the Nifty Smallcap 250 is valued at 31.9 times, around 6% above its 10-year median of 30.1 times.

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This suggests that large-caps offer relatively more comfortable valuations, while investors need to be more selective in the small-cap segment. Mid-caps also present opportunities, particularly in companies with strong earnings visibility and reasonable valuations.

I would favour large-caps as the core of an equity portfolio, while selectively accumulating quality mid- and small-cap stocks where valuations justify the growth outlook. At current levels, stock selection and earnings visibility will be more important than chasing market momentum.



BT: Beyond earnings, what are the key factors likely to determine the direction of Indian markets over the next three to six months—including crude oil prices, the rupee, inflation, interest rates, domestic consumption and government spending? What investment strategy would you recommend to investors navigating this environment?

Garg: Over the next three to six months, crude oil prices, the rupee and domestic consumption will be important factors for Indian markets. The recent correction in crude oil prices and recovery in the rupee are positive for India. As of 19 November 2026, Brent crude was trading at around $92 per barrel, while the rupee stood at Rs 93.49 against the US dollar, recovering from levels above Rs 96 earlier. If these trends continue, they could help bring down India's import bill and ease inflationary pressure.

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On the domestic front, consumption and government infrastructure spending will play an important role in sustaining economic growth. Inflation and the RBI's interest-rate decisions will also be closely watched, as they influence borrowing costs and demand across sectors.

For investors, I would favour a measured approach rather than aggressive bets in the current environment. Large-cap stocks offer relatively comfortable valuations and can form the core of portfolios. There are opportunities in mid- and small-cap stocks as well, but stock selection will be important. Investors should look for companies with strong balance sheets and consistent earnings growth. Investing in a staggered manner, rather than trying to time market movements, remains a sensible approach in the current environment.



BT. How are developments in the US economy, Federal Reserve policy, global bond yields, the dollar and geopolitical tensions influencing Indian equities? What could trigger a revival in foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, and how significant will domestic institutional investor (DII) flows be in supporting the market?

Garg: Global factors such as US interest rates, bond yields, the dollar's movement, and geopolitical developments continue to influence foreign investor sentiment towards Indian equities. When US yields rise or the dollar strengthens, investors often seek safer assets, leading to outflows from emerging markets like India.

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FPI flows have seen a sharp turnaround in November 2026. Foreign portfolio investors have made net purchases of over Rs 1 lakh crore in Indian equities so far this month. This buying has already exceeded the combined net outflows recorded in September and October, indicating a meaningful improvement in foreign investor sentiment.

A stable rupee, easing global concerns, reasonable valuations and improving corporate earnings could help sustain this trend. Domestic institutional investors have also played an important role in absorbing foreign selling. Their continued participation has provided support to the market during periods of volatility.

Going forward, the sustainability of FPI inflows will depend on the direction of US interest rates, the dollar's movement, and India's earnings outlook. While foreign buying can provide an additional boost to equities, domestic institutional flows are likely to remain an important source of market support.



BT: Gold and silver have seen a sharp correction lately, but do you them to attract investors' attention amid global uncertainty and changing interest-rate expectations. What is driving precious-metal prices, and how should investors assess their outlook relative to equities? Do you see scope for further gains, or are valuations and recent price movements warranting caution?

Garg: The recent correction in gold and silver prices has brought some volatility into the precious metals market. However, their long-term investment case remains intact, particularly amid geopolitical uncertainties and continued demand from central banks.

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In the near term, prices will largely depend on the US dollar, global bond yields and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. A stronger dollar and higher bond yields generally put pressure on gold, while expectations of interest-rate cuts can support prices. Silver also has an industrial demand component, particularly from solar energy, electronics and electric vehicles, making its outlook closely linked to global economic activity.

There could still be room for gains in precious metals, but investors should not assume that the recent correction automatically makes them attractive. Gold and silver serve a different purpose from equities and do not generate earnings or cash flows.

I would view precious metals as a diversification option alongside equities rather than a replacement for them. Investors should avoid chasing sharp price movements and maintain a measured allocation based on their overall portfolio objectives.



BT: How do you view the strength of India’s primary market amid continued IPO activity and a large pipeline of upcoming issues? Are valuations in the IPO market sustainable, and how should investors distinguish between attractive long-term opportunities and issues driven largely by listing gains?

Garg: India's primary market continues to see strong activity, with companies across sectors looking to raise funds through IPOs. Investor participation has also remained healthy. As of November 2026, around 124 companies had valid SEBI approvals to raise Rs 2.45 lakh crore through IPOs, indicating that the pipeline remains sizeable.

However, strong IPO activity does not mean every issue is attractively valued. We have seen investors become more selective, particularly when companies come to the market at high valuations without a clear track record of earnings growth. The key question is whether the business can justify the price at which it is being offered.

Investors should look beyond subscription figures and listing-day expectations. They need to examine the company's revenue and profit growth, cash flows, debt, corporate governance, use of IPO proceeds and valuation compared with listed peers. In my view, an IPO should not be judged only by the listing-day performance. Investors should assess whether the company has a sound business model and the ability to grow earnings over the long term.