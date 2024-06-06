Biden, Putin, Rishi Sunak and join world leaders to congratulate PM Narendra Modi on his historic third-term victory

World leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), President Biden noted that the friendship between India and the US is growing as the two nations share a future of unlimited potential. "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," he wrote.

The US Department of State lauded the 650 million Indian voters for exercising their franchise in the largest democratic exercise.

In an official statement, the US government said, "The United States congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections. With approximately 650 million voters casting their ballots over the past six weeks, these elections represent the largest exercise in democracy in human history. We commend Indian voters, poll workers, civil society, and journalists for their commitment and vital contributions to India’s democratic processes and institutions."

"We look forward to continuing to further our partnership with the Indian government to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the statement added.

In an official statement, Russian President Putin said that the voting results have confirmed PM Modi's high political authority. "Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the general parliamentary elections. The voting results again confirmed your personal high political authority, support for your course towards accelerated socio-economic development of India and the protection of its interests on the world stage," the statement of the Russian President read.

"We attach great importance to the relationship of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi. I am confident that the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India are in the interests of further building up traditional mutually beneficial cooperation and filling it with new content," the statement added.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that he spoke to PM Modi and congratulated him on his election victory. "Today I spoke to Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory. The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive. There is a close friendship between Britain and India, and together this friendship will continue to grow," Sunak said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also hailed the historic feat by PM Modi and said, "Congratulations Narendra Modi, my dear friend. Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France."

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to X and congratulated his friend on his re-election as Prime Minister. "I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend @NarendraModi on his re-election as Prime Minister and wish him success in leading India to further progress and growth. Our two countries enjoy a deeply rooted strategic partnership and I look forward to our continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of our nations and our peoples," his post read.

World leaders of more than 50 nations, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the general elections. They even expressed their desire to work closely with him.

China also congratulated PM Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and said it stands ready to work with India bearing in mind the overall interests of bilateral ties.

"We noted the results of India’s general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.